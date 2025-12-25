Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 simple, delicious hot chocolate recipes for Christmas ☕🍫

Christmas 2025: As the winter chill sets in and Christmas festivities reach their peak on December 25, chef Kunal Kapur has shared the ultimate guide to elevating your holiday beverage game. On December 24, the chef took to Instagram to show three distinct ways to prepare hot chocolate ☕ (with cocoa powder, with chocolate, with spices), proving that there is a perfect cup of hot chocolate for every palate. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapoor's desi carrot cake recipe is perfect for Christmas and takes just 2 minutes. Watch Chef Kunal Kapoor shows how a cosy cup can lift the mood and make Christmas even sweeter. (Pics courtesy: Chefkunalkapur.com)

In the video he posted, chef Kunal Kapur highlighted that beyond being a delicious treat, cooked cocoa acts as a natural mood lifter, making it the ideal companion for a cosy Christmas.

1. The classic thick and creamy style hot chocolate

For those who love a velvety hot chocolate, Kunal Kapur’s first method relies on clever pantry staples. By whisking together cocoa powder and a touch of cornstarch, he creates a thick, custard-like consistency. This version is perfect for anyone looking for that traditional, heavy-bodied cafe feel at home.

⦿ Ingredients

Milk – 2 cups

Milk – 1 cup

Cornflour – 1 tbsp

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Cocoa powder – 3 tbsp

Vanilla essence – few drops

Salt – a pinch

Whipped cream – for garnish

Cocoa powder – for dusting

⦿ Method

For cocoa powder hot chocolate, In a saucepan, boil milk with sugar, cocoa powder, and optionally, vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix the other portion of milk with cornstarch. Gradually pour the cornstarch mixture into the boiling milk while whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Add a pinch of salt and adjust the sweetness and bitterness by adding more sugar and cocoa powder as desired. Once you reach your desired consistency, serve hot, garnishing with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder.

2. The rich hot chocolate

The second variation is a purist’s delight. Eschewing thickeners entirely, this recipe focuses on melting solid chocolate bars directly into simmering milk. The result is a silky, high-fat texture that feels incredibly indulgent. This method relies on the quality of the chocolate itself to provide a deep, authentic cocoa flavour.

⦿ Ingredients

Milk – 3 cups

Dark chocolate, chopped – 1 cup(200gms)

Sugar – 1 tbsp

Vanilla essence – few drops

Salt – a pinch

Molten chocolate – for garnishing

Marshmallow – for topping

⦿ Method

For hot chocolate with chocolate, combine milk, chopped chocolate of your choice, sugar, vanilla, and a pinch of salt in a saucepan. Bring to a quick boil and allow it to thicken before serving. Garnish with marshmallows and melted chocolate.

3. The spiced citrus twist to hot chocolate

For a more sophisticated flavour profile, the third recipe introduces a layer of aromatic complexity. Kunal Kapur suggests infusing the milk with cinnamon and ginger to add a warming, spicy kick, and orange zest for a bright, citrusy finish that cuts through the richness.

⦿ Ingredients

Milk – 2 cups

Cinnamon, medium – 1 stick

Cloves – 4 nos

Fennel seeds – 1½ tbsp

Cocoa powder – 1 tbsp

Dark Chocolate, chopped – 1 cup/200gms

Sugar – 1½ tbsp

Dry ginger powder – 1 tsp

Nutmeg, grated – a large pinch

Vanilla essence – few drops

Orange rind – few strands

Milk – 1 cup

Cornflour – 1 tbsp

⦿ Method

For spiced hot chocolate, In a saucepan, boil milk. Lightly crush cinnamon, cloves, and fennel to release their flavor compounds. Transfer these spices into the same pan along with cocoa powder, chocolate, sugar, dry ginger powder, grated nutmeg, vanilla, orange rind, and the cornstarch milk slurry from the first recipe. Cook until you reach your desired consistency. Strain and serve hot, garnishing with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a whole cinnamon stick.

