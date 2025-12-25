Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 simple, delicious hot chocolate recipes for Christmas ☕🍫
Chef Kunal Kapur shared three festive hot‑chocolate ideas —classic cocoa with cornstarch, pure melted chocolate, and a spiced citrus version. See full recipes.
Christmas 2025: As the winter chill sets in and Christmas festivities reach their peak on December 25, chef Kunal Kapur has shared the ultimate guide to elevating your holiday beverage game. On December 24, the chef took to Instagram to show three distinct ways to prepare hot chocolate ☕ (with cocoa powder, with chocolate, with spices), proving that there is a perfect cup of hot chocolate for every palate. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapoor's desi carrot cake recipe is perfect for Christmas and takes just 2 minutes. Watch
In the video he posted, chef Kunal Kapur highlighted that beyond being a delicious treat, cooked cocoa acts as a natural mood lifter, making it the ideal companion for a cosy Christmas.
1. The classic thick and creamy style hot chocolate
For those who love a velvety hot chocolate, Kunal Kapur’s first method relies on clever pantry staples. By whisking together cocoa powder and a touch of cornstarch, he creates a thick, custard-like consistency. This version is perfect for anyone looking for that traditional, heavy-bodied cafe feel at home.
⦿ Ingredients
Milk – 2 cups
Milk – 1 cup
Cornflour – 1 tbsp
Sugar – 3 tbsp
Cocoa powder – 3 tbsp
Vanilla essence – few drops
Salt – a pinch
Whipped cream – for garnish
Cocoa powder – for dusting
⦿ Method
For cocoa powder hot chocolate, In a saucepan, boil milk with sugar, cocoa powder, and optionally, vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix the other portion of milk with cornstarch. Gradually pour the cornstarch mixture into the boiling milk while whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Add a pinch of salt and adjust the sweetness and bitterness by adding more sugar and cocoa powder as desired. Once you reach your desired consistency, serve hot, garnishing with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder.
2. The rich hot chocolate
The second variation is a purist’s delight. Eschewing thickeners entirely, this recipe focuses on melting solid chocolate bars directly into simmering milk. The result is a silky, high-fat texture that feels incredibly indulgent. This method relies on the quality of the chocolate itself to provide a deep, authentic cocoa flavour.
⦿ Ingredients
Milk – 3 cups
Dark chocolate, chopped – 1 cup(200gms)
Sugar – 1 tbsp
Vanilla essence – few drops
Salt – a pinch
Molten chocolate – for garnishing
Marshmallow – for topping
⦿ Method
For hot chocolate with chocolate, combine milk, chopped chocolate of your choice, sugar, vanilla, and a pinch of salt in a saucepan. Bring to a quick boil and allow it to thicken before serving. Garnish with marshmallows and melted chocolate.
3. The spiced citrus twist to hot chocolate
For a more sophisticated flavour profile, the third recipe introduces a layer of aromatic complexity. Kunal Kapur suggests infusing the milk with cinnamon and ginger to add a warming, spicy kick, and orange zest for a bright, citrusy finish that cuts through the richness.
⦿ Ingredients
Milk – 2 cups
Cinnamon, medium – 1 stick
Cloves – 4 nos
Fennel seeds – 1½ tbsp
Cocoa powder – 1 tbsp
Dark Chocolate, chopped – 1 cup/200gms
Sugar – 1½ tbsp
Dry ginger powder – 1 tsp
Nutmeg, grated – a large pinch
Vanilla essence – few drops
Orange rind – few strands
Milk – 1 cup
Cornflour – 1 tbsp
⦿ Method
For spiced hot chocolate, In a saucepan, boil milk. Lightly crush cinnamon, cloves, and fennel to release their flavor compounds. Transfer these spices into the same pan along with cocoa powder, chocolate, sugar, dry ginger powder, grated nutmeg, vanilla, orange rind, and the cornstarch milk slurry from the first recipe. Cook until you reach your desired consistency. Strain and serve hot, garnishing with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a whole cinnamon stick.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
