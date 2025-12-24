Chef Kunal Kapoor's desi carrot cake recipe is perfect for Christmas and takes just 2 minutes. Watch

The holiday season is here, and with it comes the familiar urge to bake something festive. But if you’re spending Christmas alone and don’t want an elaborate kitchen project, there’s still a cosy, low-effort way to join in. Winter is peak gajar halwa season, and if you’ve got some sitting in your fridge, consider this your sign - turn it into a single-serve carrot cake. It’s comforting, festive, and a clever way to transform leftover halwa into a Christmas bake that feels indulgent without being overwhelming. Try out chef Kunal Kapoor's desi carrot cake recipe for some festive baking!(Pinterest)

That’s exactly what Kunal Kapoor suggests in a recipe he shared on Instagram on December 20. The chef’s desi carrot cake recipe is designed to serve one, and gets baked within a couple of minutes, and requires only five ingredients, making it perfect for solo Christmas baking - a small ritual of doing something special just for yourself. Simple, nostalgic and festive, this single-portion cake brings together the warmth of gajar halwa with the joy of Christmas baking, minus the fuss.

Ingredients (serves 1)

3 tbsp of all purpose flour

3 tbsp of sugar

6 tbsp of milk

2 tbsp of gajar halwa

½ tsp baking powder or Eno

Method

In a mixing bowl, whisk together three tablespoons of all-purpose flour and three tablespoons of sugar until the dry ingredients are evenly combined.

Next, add six tablespoons of milk to the mixture and stir until everything is smooth and well combined.

Then add two tablespoons of previously prepared gajar halwa along with half a teaspoon of baking powder and whisk away! You can also use Eno as a substitute for baking powder.

Once you have folded in all the ingredients and everything is smoothly combined, prepare your baking tin.

Prepare a glass container or baking tin by greasing it with butter or lining it with parchment paper.

Transfer the batter to the prepared baking tin, filling it halfway - or slightly more - leaving enough space for the cake to rise as it bakes.

Bake for two minutes in a microwave, until the cake has risen, the top turns golden brown, and a toothpick or skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Top with a generous dollop of gajar halwa and finish with a sprinkle of crushed almonds and pistachios. Your fluffy desi carrot cake is ready to be served!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.