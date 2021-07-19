Gajar Halwa or Carrot Cake? Chef Ranveer Brar's Carrot Halwa Cake is the answer

Growing up in India, gaajar ka halwa is a staple dish that everyone looks forward to as soon as winter approaches. Made with ghee, spices, nuts and sugar, gaajar ka halwa is the desi version of the more light but equally flavourful and spice-laden carrot cake. While those who like one or the other won't face issues, but if you wish to eat a mix of both, then Chef Ranveer Brar has just the solution for you.

Chef Ranveer Brar is known to put his spin on most traditional recipes, and this Carrot Halwa Cake is a perfect example. Taking less that an hour to make, this recipe is truly the best of both worlds. Check it out....

Ingredients

For Cake

¼ cup Semolina

¼ cup Powder sugar

1 tsp Baking powder

½ tsp Baking soda

1 ½ cup Refined flour

A pinch of cardamom powder

3 tbsp Butter

3 tbsp Oil

1 cup Salt

1 Star anise

2 Green cardamom

½ tsp Fennel seeds

¾ cup Prepared gajar halwa

5-10 Pistachios, chopped

⅓ cup Condensed milk

2 tbsp Milk

2 tbsp Curd, beaten

For Gajar Halwa

1 kg Winter carrots, grated

¼ cup Ghee

2 liter Milk

⅓ cup Sugar

For Greasing

Butter

Refined flour

For Compote

4-5 Strawberry, slice

1 tbsp Sugar

½ Winter carrots, julienned

½ tsp Lemon juice

For Garnish

Icing sugar

Mint leaf





Method to prepare:

For Gajar Halwa:

Start by heating ghee in a large pan or kadai, add grated carrots and cook till they are soft. Then add milk and cook on slow flame till all the milk is evaporated and then add sugar in it. Cook for 4 mins and switch off the flame and keep the halwa on room temperature.

For Gajar Halwa Cake

Add 1 cup of salt and whole spices in a pressure cooker and place a wire stand in the bottom. Close the lid, and let it heat in medium-high flame.

In a bowl, add all dry ingredients Semolina, Sugar, Baking powder, Baking soda, refined flour and cardamom powder mix it well. Add butter and oil in the dry mixture and mix well.

Add Gajar halwa, pistachios, and condensed milk in dry mixture. Then add milk and curd in the mixture and mix it well.

Stick the parchment paper in the cake tin and grease it by using a little bit of butter and flour. Transfer the batter in the cake tin.

Place the cake tin carefully inside the cooker using tongs and close. Adjust heat to medium-low and bake for 40-45 mins.

Check the cake with a toothpick by poking it in the centre, if it comes out clear take the cake tin out of Cooker.

For Compote and Garnish

Heat a pan add sliced strawberry, sugar and julienned carrot in it, allow to cook for 3-4 mins and then add lemon juice in it.

To garnish, start by spreading the compote then place mint leaves and dust with icing sugar.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

