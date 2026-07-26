Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla shares 5 everyday foods that can help prevent heart disease
The regular diet goes a long way in ensuring that the heart stays healthy. Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla shares five things to add to it.
Heart problems are a serious health challenge that has many concerned across the country. According to Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla, more and more younger patients in their 30s and 40s are getting heart attacks. Long working hours, chronic stress, lack of physical activity, diabetes, high blood pressure and the growing popularity of processed foods are all culprits.
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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kaukuntla shared that the answer to protecting the heart lies in the food that we eat every day.
“We do not need expensive imported ‘superfoods’ or complicated diets. Many of the foods that our parents and grandparents grew up eating are among the best scientifically proven foods for heart protection,” he shared.
He went on to list five heart-friendly foods that Indian families should include more often. They are presented as follows.
1. Millets
Dr Kaukuntla considers millets to be a “super” grain. “Millets such as ragi, jowar and bajra are making a well-deserved comeback,” he stated. “Rich in dietary fibre, magnesium and antioxidants, they help lower LDL or bad cholesterol, improve blood sugar control and support healthy weight management - all of which are crucial for protecting the heart.”
Practical meal ideas: Replace white rice with millet for lunch once or twice a week. Prepare jowar or bajra rotis instead of maida-based breads. A ragi dosa makes an excellent breakfast, especially for people with diabetes.
2. Pulses and lentils
“India is fortunate to have a wide variety of heart-healthy dals and legumes,” stated Dr Kaukuntla. Toor dal, moong dal, masoor dal, rajma, black chana and chickpeas are rich in plant protein and soluble fibre, which helps remove cholesterol from the body. They also keep one feeling full, reducing the temptation to snack on unhealthy processed foods.
Practical meal ideas: Enjoy dal with brown rice or millet, prepare rajma or chole with whole wheat phulkas, or have a bowl of sprouted moong salad as an evening snack. Even a simple homemade sambar is an excellent heart-friendly choice.
3. Nuts
Almonds and walnuts may be small, but they are packed with healthy unsaturated fats, vitamin E, magnesium and fibre. Walnuts are particularly rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain healthy blood vessels. As per Dr Kaukuntla, “The key is moderation. Nuts are calorie-dense, so a small handful, about 25 to 30 grams a day, is enough to provide benefits.”
Practical meal ideas: Add chopped almonds to breakfast, carry unsalted nuts instead of biscuits for office snacks or include a few walnuts with your evening fruit.
4. Colourful fruits and vegetables
“A colourful plate is usually a healthy plate,” noted Dr Kaukuntla. Green leafy vegetables, tomatoes, carrots, beetroot, pumpkin, guava, oranges, papaya and pomegranate are rich in vitamins, antioxidants and potassium, which help lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation and protect blood vessels.
Practical meal ideas: Include vegetable sabzi with every meal, enjoy cucumber and carrot salad before lunch and choose whole fruits instead of packaged juices. Guava, papaya and bananas are affordable, nutritious and easily available across India.
5. Healthy fats
Fatty fish such as Indian mackerel, sardines and salmon contain omega-3 fatty acids that lower triglycerides and support heart health. Vegetarians can obtain healthy fats from flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts and soy products.
Practical meal ideas: Sprinkle a teaspoon of ground flaxseed into curd or buttermilk, add it to chapati dough, or include grilled fish once or twice a week if you consume seafood.
“Protecting your heart is not about following a strict diet for a few weeks; it is about making healthier choices every day. Replace sugary beverages with water or buttermilk,” stated Dr Kaukuntla. “When combined with regular exercise, good sleep and avoiding tobacco, these simple dietary choices can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla, MBBS, FRCS (Edinburgh), FRCS (Glasgow), FRCS (Cardiothoracic), is a cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience in heart and lung surgery, specialising in beating heart, minimally invasive cardiac and lung procedures, and heart transplantation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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