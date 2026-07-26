Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla shares 5 everyday foods that can help prevent heart disease

Heart problems are a serious health challenge that has many concerned across the country. According to Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla, more and more younger patients in their 30s and 40s are getting heart attacks. Long working hours, chronic stress, lack of physical activity, diabetes, high blood pressure and the growing popularity of processed foods are all culprits.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kaukuntla shared that the answer to protecting the heart lies in the food that we eat every day.

“We do not need expensive imported ‘superfoods’ or complicated diets. Many of the foods that our parents and grandparents grew up eating are among the best scientifically proven foods for heart protection,” he shared.

He went on to list five heart-friendly foods that Indian families should include more often. They are presented as follows.

1. Millets Dr Kaukuntla considers millets to be a “super” grain. “Millets such as ragi, jowar and bajra are making a well-deserved comeback,” he stated. “Rich in dietary fibre, magnesium and antioxidants, they help lower LDL or bad cholesterol, improve blood sugar control and support healthy weight management - all of which are crucial for protecting the heart.”

Practical meal ideas: Replace white rice with millet for lunch once or twice a week. Prepare jowar or bajra rotis instead of maida-based breads. A ragi dosa makes an excellent breakfast, especially for people with diabetes.

2. Pulses and lentils “India is fortunate to have a wide variety of heart-healthy dals and legumes,” stated Dr Kaukuntla. Toor dal, moong dal, masoor dal, rajma, black chana and chickpeas are rich in plant protein and soluble fibre, which helps remove cholesterol from the body. They also keep one feeling full, reducing the temptation to snack on unhealthy processed foods.

Practical meal ideas: Enjoy dal with brown rice or millet, prepare rajma or chole with whole wheat phulkas, or have a bowl of sprouted moong salad as an evening snack. Even a simple homemade sambar is an excellent heart-friendly choice.

3. Nuts Almonds and walnuts may be small, but they are packed with healthy unsaturated fats, vitamin E, magnesium and fibre. Walnuts are particularly rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain healthy blood vessels. As per Dr Kaukuntla, “The key is moderation. Nuts are calorie-dense, so a small handful, about 25 to 30 grams a day, is enough to provide benefits.”

Practical meal ideas: Add chopped almonds to breakfast, carry unsalted nuts instead of biscuits for office snacks or include a few walnuts with your evening fruit.