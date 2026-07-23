Why are millets entering fine dining? Chefpreneur Shivani Sharma reveals what makes them gourmet

Gourmet food ticks all the boxes of exceptional craftsmanship, meticulous preparation, sophisticated flavours, and elegant presentation. It can be traced to fine-dining establishments, where premium, international ingredients are transformed and crafted into delightful culinary creations. The ingredients are mostly exclusive, with a focus on rarity.

But culinary trends nowadays illustrate that humble, grounded ingredients are also earning a place on a gourmet menu, like millets. Staples of rural kitchens are now making their way into fine dining. And this is driven by several factors, which are shaping the culinary landscape.

Shivani Sharma, chefpreneur, founder of Gourmestan and Maison Gourmestan, explained to HT Lifestyle in an interview the changing dynamics of gourmet food and how, in response to the growing demand for nutritious and sustainable ingredients, millets are finding a place in fine-dining menus. She answered some important questions for us.

How is the meaning of gourmet food changing? Shivani helped clear the basics on the idea of gourmet, and why it is transforming. If you visualise, you will see expensive setups and rare ingredients, but nowadays, that definition is broadening to give place to ingredients which are responsibly produced.

The chef described, “What does it mean to be a gourmet in 2026? A term that has long been associated with exclusive, expensive and rare ingredients is now slowly but surely shifting to a new, more mature evolution. Today, the focus of gourmet foods is centred on craftsmanship and ethically sourced, sustainably cultivated ingredients that are as good for the body as they are tantalising to the palate.”

So, despite the humble origins, millets are not qualifying for gourmet. With conversations on sustainability, the definition of luxury is changing. The luxury of a dish is no longer about how expensive it is.

Why are millets entering fine-dining menus? Let's understand how this convergence is happening. On the surface, ordinary home kitchens and luxurious five-star restaurants may seem worlds apart, but there are clear reasons why millets are rising above this culinary divide.

The chef answered, “No other ingredient family meets this new adaptation as perfectly as millets – a diverse group of small-seeded, drought-resistant cereal grains. Millets are prized not just for their nutritional density but also for their versatility. The application of gourmet preparation techniques can elevate what was once called a coarse, rural grain to haute cuisine.”

This means their versatility, distinctive flavours, nutritional composition and climate resilience all make them favourable for sophisticated fine-dining preparations.