Parliament monsoon session highlights: Rajya Sabha clears Tribunals Reforms Bill amid Opposition protests
Parliament monsoon session highlights: The Lok Sabha has passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, and, with that, the Lower House has been adjourned for the day. Rajya Sabha proceedings continue.
- 6:53 PM IST, Aug 11Key highlights today
- 6:20 PM IST, Aug 11‘Entire Monsoon Session gone to waste, burden on public,’ says BJP MP
- 6:17 PM IST, Aug 11‘Govt ready for discusssion, Cong running away,’ says Kiren Rijiju
- 4:16 PM IST, Aug 11Jairam Ramesh questions Amit Shah’s 17-day absence from Parliament
- 4:13 PM IST, Aug 11Made all efforts to ensure House functions, but Opposition thwarted it, says Hemant Soren
- 4:03 PM IST, Aug 11Rajya Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026
- 3:03 PM IST, Aug 11Jharkhand Assembly adjourned early amid ruckus over job exam protests
- 2:59 PM IST, Aug 11President Murmu gives assent to Bill granting Vande Mataram legal protection
- 2:55 PM IST, Aug 11Rijiju says KC Venugopal was not given opportunity to speak on Kerala Bill
- 2:38 PM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha passes NCDC Amendment Bill, 2026 amid din
- 2:28 PM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
- 2:16 PM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha passes Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam
- 2:15 PM IST, Aug 11Tamil Nadu Assembly opposes FCRA Amendment Bill in present form
- 1:28 PM IST, Aug 11Oppn seeks Govt apology
- 12:39 PM IST, Aug 11Oppn has 3 key demands, says Kharge
- 12:08 PM IST, Aug 11Rajya Sabha adjourned again
- 12:05 PM IST, Aug 11Oppn questions PM Modi, Amit Shah's absence
- 12:02 PM IST, Aug 11Rajya Sabha resumes
- 11:57 AM IST, Aug 11Oppn raises slogans against Govt
- 11:43 AM IST, Aug 11Govt vs Oppn in Parliament complex
- 11:27 AM IST, Aug 11Kiren Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi with 'Bhaago Mat'
- 11:13 AM IST, Aug 11Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
- 11:06 AM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
- 11:03 AM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha speaker urges smooth debate
- 11:00 AM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume
- 10:51 AM IST, Aug 11Rahul met Jharkhand students, says Priyanka
- 10:45 AM IST, Aug 11BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Jharkhand protests
- 10:32 AM IST, Aug 11NDA MPs hold protest
- 10:28 AM IST, Aug 11BJP holds parliamentary party meet
- 10:16 AM IST, Aug 11Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume at 11 am
Parliament monsoon session highlights: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 by voice vote. Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the state to be officially renamed Keralam. The Lower House also cleared the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 amid Opposition protests and uproar....Read More
Parliament saw another stormy session on Tuesday as the Opposition planed to continue protests demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's statement over the issue of Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft. The Opposition, which planned to hold a protest at the Makar Dwar, was met with the NDA's march attacking it for disrupting house proceedings. The NDA also hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over police action during Jharkhand student protests.
Both houses of Parliament saw ruckus on Monday as the Opposition held protests and raised slogans demanding Shah's reply on the alleged police brutality against students during the protest over the NEET paper leak on July 20.
The government on Monday agreed to hold a discussion over the student protests held in Delhi and said the Union home minister will issue a statement in Parliament. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju urged the Opposition to not create and uproar during Shah's reply and allow a smooth discussion in the houses.
Key bills passed
Two key bills - The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 - were passed in Parliament yesterday. While Lok Sabha passed the tribunals bill without discussion amid din, the Rajya Sabha passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, replacing a British-era law, after holding a debate.
The lower house is set to take up two other bills - Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - for discussion today.
The monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 and is set to conclude on August 13.
Updates to this live blog have ended.
Parliament monsoon session: Key highlights today
• BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue of Jharkhand student protest, saying, “Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi—showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them.”
• Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Lok Sabha leader of opposition of "running away". Rijiju's remarks came amid the Opposition's demand for Amit Shah to address the parliament regarding the security crackdown on student protestors in Delhi.
• NDA and Opposition MPs held protests against each other in the Parliament premises. The Opposition continued to raise slogans seeking the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in the house.
• The Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 by voice vote. The Bill seeks to overhaul the tribunal system by providing for a National Tribunals Commission, along with uniform rules for the appointment, tenure and service conditions of tribunal members.
• Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged union home minister Amit Shah was a “no-show” in the Lok Sabha despite having listed business against his name and claimed that the Home Minister had been absent from both Houses for 17 days.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Entire Monsoon Session gone to waste, burden on public,’ says BJP MP
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP PP Chaudhary on Tuesday said union home minister Amit Shah was “ready to address every issue”, but the Opposition had “walked out.”
“.. The entire Monsoon Session has gone to waste... This is a burden on the public, who elect representatives to raise issues and pass bills... It is clear that the Congress has no other agenda than playing politics over our Gen Z…” Chaudhary told ANI news agency.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Govt ready for discusssion, Cong running away,’ says Kiren Rijiju
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Congress's jibe on Tuesday saying union home minister Amit Shah was “ready” with a reply on the debate on students' protest. Rijiju claimed the Opposition was “not letting a discussion take place”, adding that Congress was “running away from it.”
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Jairam Ramesh questions Amit Shah’s 17-day absence from Parliament
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his continued absence from Parliament. Ramesh alleged that Shah was a “no-show” in the Lok Sabha despite having listed business against his name and claimed that the Home Minister had been absent from both Houses for 17 days. He also questioned whether Shah was well and whether “all is ok” between the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. The Opposition has been demanding Shah’s presence in Parliament over the police action against protesting students.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Made all efforts to ensure House functions, but Opposition thwarted it, says Hemant Soren
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said his government made every effort to ensure that the Assembly functioned smoothly, but alleged that the Opposition thwarted those efforts. His remarks came after the Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule amid continued uproar over alleged irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations and police action against protesting students.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 by voice vote. The Bill seeks to overhaul the tribunal system by providing for a National Tribunals Commission, along with uniform rules for the appointment, tenure and service conditions of tribunal members. The legislation had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests and without a debate.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Jharkhand Assembly adjourned early amid ruckus over job exam protests
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Jharkhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day ahead of schedule, amid uproar over police action against students protesting alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations. The protests escalated in Ranchi on Monday after job aspirants marching towards the Assembly were met with tear gas, water cannons and lathi-charge.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: President Murmu gives assent to Bill granting Vande Mataram legal protection
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rijiju says KC Venugopal was not given opportunity to speak on Kerala Bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: During the discussion on the Kerala (Name Change) Bill, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said it was unfortunate that senior Kerala MP K.C. Venugopal was not given an opportunity to express his views on the Bill. Rijiju said, "It is unfortunate that senior MP from Kerala K. C. Venugopal was also not given the opportunity to express his opinion on this bill."
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha passes NCDC Amendment Bill, 2026 amid din
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 amid Opposition protests and din in the House.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday and will reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha passes Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, paving the way for officially changing the name of the state from Kerala to Keralam. The Bill seeks to amend the First and Fourth Schedules of the Constitution to reflect the new name.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Tamil Nadu Assembly opposes FCRA Amendment Bill in present form
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its present form, amid concerns over its impact on voluntary and charitable organisations.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn seeks Govt apology
Congress MP Pawan Khera says, "Our demand remains the same that the Home Minister should come and make a statement on the theft of donations and the atrocities committed against students. PM Modi should apologise. The opposition has been making this demand continuously for the past 17-18 days, but the Home Minister is scared for some reason."
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn has 3 key demands, says Kharge
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge says the Opposition has three specific demands from the government. The Opposition wants to know who ordered lathicharge and firing on students. "Many students fell ill or were hospitalised; over a 100 suffered minor injuries, and many were wounded by pellet guns. We want a statement on this matter as well," says Kharge.
Outlining the other two issues, he says, "The second issue is the 'Chanda Chor' (donation theft) matter, and the third is the demand for an apology. These three issues have existed from the start, remain relevant now, and will continue to persist until they are resolved."
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned again
Rajya Sabha was adjourned for a second time 7 minutes after it resumed proceedings as the Opposition continued to raise slogans over Ayodhya Ram temple fund theft. The house will reconvene at 2 pm.
Parliament monsoon session: Oppn questions PM Modi, Amit Shah's absence
The Opposition continued to raise slogans seeking the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in the house.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha resumes
Rajya Sabha resumes house proceedings amid uproar. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urges MPs to not disrupt proceedings.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn raises slogans against Govt
Opposition MPs, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and others, hold a protest in Parliament over Ram temple donations theft. The leaders raised slogans seeking Amit Shah's presence in the house.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: NDA-Oppn MPs face off
The NDA MPs and the Opposition MPs face off as both sides stage protests in Parliament complex.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Kiren Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi with 'Bhaago Mat'
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Lok Sabha leader of opposition of "running away".
Rijiju's remarks come amid the Opposition's demand for Amit Shah to address the parliament regarding the security crackdown on student protestors in Delhi.
"Rahul Gandhi demanded a response from Home Minister Amit Shah for days. Now that the Home Minister is ready to answer every point in detail, he must not run away," he told reporters.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
The Upper house of Parliament was also adjourned amid ruckus.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Lok Sabha proceedings are adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition continued to raise slogans against union home minister Amit Shah.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha speaker urges smooth debate
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urges Opposition MPs to allow smooth discussion over issues in the Lok Sabha.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume
Both houses of Parliament resume proceedings amid Opposition sloganeering.
Parliament monsoon session live: Rahul met Jharkhand students, says Priyanka
As BJP hits out against Rahul Gandhi over police action against protesters in Ranchi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Rahul Gandhi has met the students from Jharkhand."
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over Jharkhand protests
BJP MP Anurag Thakur target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue of Jharkhand student protest, saying, "Justice must be done for the youth of Jharkhand. The way they were subjected to lathi-charges and atrocities reveals the mindset of Rahul Gandhi—showing how the youth are being mistreated in a state governed by his supporters, and how justice is being denied to them.
"Yet, on the other hand, he demands answers from the Home Minister while failing to attend the House himself. The Home Minister is ready to provide answers, but Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are peddling lies and making reckless statements merely to stay in the headlines," he says.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: NDA MPs hold protest
NDA MPs march towards Parliament's Makar Dwar amid the Opposition's plan to hold a protest at the same location. The NDA leaders were seen holding placards alleging the Opposition was running away from discussion despite the government stating that home minister Amit Shah will deliver a statement on the student protest.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP-led NDA holds parliamentary party meet
The ruling NDA alliance held its weekly parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan', chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at PLB Building.
Parliament monsoon session live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume at 11 am
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to resume at 11 am today amid likely protests by the Opposition.