3 Bidar factories to be shut amid water pollution charges

Residents also alleged that the contamination has caused illnesses among people and livestock. Protests, rallies and public meetings have been held under the “Save Guruganga” campaign.

The minister took note of complaints of foul-smelling effluents entering a stream at Maniknagar and subsequently the Guruganga and Manjra rivers.

State rural development minister Eshwar Khandre, who is in charge of Bidar district, ordered the deputy commissioner to issue closure orders against M/s 6H Industries, M/s Sathyadeepthi K. Industries and M/s Himalaya Industries. He also sought a compliance report within 24 hours.

The state government on Monday ordered the immediate closure of three industrial plants in Humnabad Industrial Area after residents alleged that untreated chemical waste was being discharged into local water bodies, including the Guruganga and Manjra rivers.

The stream eventually flows into the Karanja backwaters, Khandre said, raising concerns over the possible contamination of a source of drinking water. He directed the administration to act against industries found to be releasing waste into the water sources and referred to Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which provides for urgent measures to prevent public nuisance.

The latest order follows directions issued by Khandre on August 5 after reports brought the pollution issue to his attention. In that communication, he had asked the district administration to test the water, take legal action against industries found discharging waste, protect the affected water sources and submit an action taken report within 48 hours.

Khandre also referred to earlier action taken when he wasserving as the state forest minister. Following complaints from residents, an inquiry was conducted and action was ordered under the applicable rules. On July 29, 2024, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Humnabad Tahsildar to seal nine industries allegedly responsible for pollution.

Humnabad BJP MLA Siddalingappa Patil said residents of his constituency had been dealing with industrial pollution for nearly 15 years and that he had repeatedly sought government action. “In my constituency, people have been suffering from chemical factory pollution for nearly 15 years, and I urged the government to take strict action,” Patil said.

He said that when Khandre was serving as the state forest minister, a committee had been formed and more than 14 chemical factories were shut down. Patil said the pollution had since spread to nearby villages.