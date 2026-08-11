Junior doctor found dead inside hostel room in Gujarat, 4 suspended for ragging

Four second-year MD Microbiology residents at the Government Medical College in Gujarat’s Surat, were suspended for six months on Monday after an Anti-Ragging Committee found that they allegedly ragged junior doctors, a day after a first-year resident doctor was found dead in his room at the postgraduate hostel on the New Civil Hospital campus. The hospital management will also file an FIR against the four doctors, superintendent Vadgama said. (ANI/ Representative)

According to a government release, no suicide note was found, but statements of fellow students indicated that the deceased doctor had faced repeated mental harassment and torture by senior doctors.

Civil Hospital superintendent Dr Parul Vadgama said, the four suspended doctors, including three women, have been ordered to vacate the hostel and stay away from academic activities for six months.

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On Sunday, minister of state for health, Praful Pansheriya, had ordered an investigation and asked for a report within 24 hours. College dean Dr Jayesh Brahmbhatt led the inquiry, which ran from 8.30 pm Sunday to 4 am Monday.

The committee questioned residents, senior doctors, hospital staff and Microbiology department faculty one by one.

“The Anti-Ragging Committee found that the conduct of the four doctors fell within the definition of ragging under National Medical Commission rules, involving verbal abuse, indecent behaviour and mental harassment,” Vadgama said. No physical abuse was found, she added.

The hospital management will also file an FIR against the four doctors, superintendent Vadgama said.

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