Anti-ragging rules: UGC show-cause notices to 89 institutions on non-compliance

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued show-cause notices to 89 institutions, including an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), central, and state universities, over non-compliance with the anti-ragging regulations, 2009. The UGC directed the institutes to submit their anti-ragging compliances. (X)

The higher education regulator warned that failure to comply with the directions in the notice may result in the withdrawal of funding. It cautioned that the non-compliance may also result in listing of institutions as non-compliant on its website and consideration for de-recognition or withdrawal of affiliation, subject to further review.

The UGC directed the institutes to submit their anti-ragging compliances and get online undertakings from all students within 30 days. The institutes were directed to provide a comprehensive report on measures to prevent ragging.

The National Institute of Design (Andhra Pradesh), IIMs Rohtak and Bangalore, IIT Palakkad, Nalanda University (Rajgir), Indira Gandhi National Open University, and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are among the institutions that have been issued the notice.

The institutes failed to submit the mandatory anti-ragging student and compliance undertakings despite multiple advisories, follow-up calls, and interventions of the anti-ragging monitoring agency, the UGC said in the June 9 notice.

UGC secretary Manish Joshi said in the notice that failure to comply violates guidelines and compromises student safety, particularly in light of increasing concerns about ragging-related distress and campus hostility.

UGC officials did not respond to HT’s queries.

Ragging complaints on the UGC’s helpline (1800-180- 5522) increased from 1,070 in 2019 to 1,084 in 2024. It recorded 110 complaints until February 10, 2025.

Activist Rajendra Kachroo called the show-cause notice symbolism and a face-saving activity. “This is only a formality...the UGC would not take any action against any institutes,” said Kachroo, the founder trustee of the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, named after his son who was ragged at a medical college. The trust works on eradicating ragging and on access to justice for women victims of violence.