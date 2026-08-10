‘No firing at Jantar Mantar’: Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi; claims Congress leader ‘changing goalpost’

This came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi, addressing the media earlier today, said union home minister Amit Shah “needs to go”, while demanding an answer on the alleged police brutality during the students' protest. The remarks came even as the union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said Shah was ready to address the issue in Parliament.

Dismissing Rahul's allegations of pellet guns being used at Jantar Mantar during the students' protest, Nadda said, “Do not spread misinformation. No bullets were fired at Jantar Mantar, nor were any orders given to open fire there.”

Union minister JP Nadda on Monday launched criticism against Congress MP and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, claiming the latter was “changing goalpost.”

‘Do not run away…we are prepared to discuss every issue’: Nadda Accusing the LoP in Lok Sabha of “running away from discussion”, Nadda accused Rahul of deliberately disrupting Parliament for the last 15 days. “Rahul Gandhi was demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Jantar Mantar protest. When the home minister agreed to his demand, the Congress leader changed his goalpost and started demanding a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donation,” the senior BJP leader said, according to PTI.

“Why are they running away from the discussion? I want to state clearly: Rahul Gandhi, do not run away from the discussion. We are ready. We are prepared to discuss every issue inside the House,” Nadda added. He claimed that it was Rahul's “intention to prevent the House from functioning,” and challenges the Congress leader to come to Parliament. “Come to the House; we are ready for a discussion. And let me tell you, you will receive a fitting reply,” the union minister said.

‘Is there culpability or incompetence?’ What Rahul said Earlier today, Rahul said that the “question was never that Mr Amit Shah is going to come and give a speech on some general topics in Parliament.” The Congress leader said the issue was the clarification on police action against students at Jantar Mantar.

“The question was always that Amit Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our youngsters in Delhi. Pellet guns were fired, students were beaten with lathis with nails on them. He should come clean,” Rahul said, according to ANI news agency.

The Congress MP further listed what he said were the three issues the Opposition has been raising, and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the alleged police brutality.

“Second, the Prime Minister apologises for what has happened. And third was the issue of the Ram temple theft. People very close to the Prime Minister have stolen from the Ram Mandir. These are the three issues,” Rahul stated.