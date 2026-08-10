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    Bombay HC directs Amazon to hand over expired goods to Maharashtra FDA for disposal

    Amazon Retail India moved the HC after the FDA took action against its warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane, for allegedly sending expired food into the retail market.

    Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 20:47:22 IST
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    Days after reprimanding the Maharashtra FDA for its drastic action against a warehouse of Amazon Retail India, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed the e-commerce giant to hand over all expired and perished goods from the Bhiwandi-based facility to the agency for scientific disposal.

    Amazon Bhiwandi warehouse row: HC orders disposal of expired goods, asks firm to bear cost. (Representative)
    Amazon Bhiwandi warehouse row: HC orders disposal of expired goods, asks firm to bear cost. (Representative)

    A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad also directed the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to file its affidavit in response to Amazon's plea challenging its warehouse's licence suspension by August 27.

    Amazon Retail India moved the HC after the FDA took action against its warehouse in Bhiwandi, Thane district, for allegedly sending expired food into the retail market instead of destroying it.

    READ ALSO | ‘Don’t kill a mosquito with a sword’: HC raps FDA for cancelling Amazon’s licence

    Amazon to bear disposal cost

    As a stopgap arrangement, the court on Monday said that the petitioner shall prepare an inventory of all its expired and perished items from this warehouse and hand them over to the concerned FDA officer.

    The officer will then take steps, as mandated in law, to dispose of the items, it stated, adding that Amazon will have to bear the cost for the exercise.

    FDA action against Amazon warehouse

    According to the plea, FDA officers visited the warehouse on June 24 and suspended its licence the next day without issuing an improvement notice.

    An appeal was then filed before the concerned authority. However, pending the appeal on July 1, the FDA issued a show-cause notice to the petitioner and then cancelled its licence.

    READ ALSO | Protests in Visakhapatnam, Thane against mega data centres over water, public resources; Amazon, Google respond

    HC had earlier criticised FDA

    The court had on Friday chided the FDA, saying the agency, while implementing its policy vigorously, was "trying to kill a mosquito with a sword", and advised it to act in a systematic way.

    The agency has been in the news for a slew of raids on food establishments, including some famous eateries, since IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe was appointed at its helm in May.

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    Home/India News/Bombay HC Directs Amazon To Hand Over Expired Goods To Maharashtra FDA For Disposal
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