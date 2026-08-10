India adds 11 ports to e-Visa network, taking total entry points to 88

“The government of India has notified 11 more international ports, enabling e-Visa holder foreigners to enter India. The newly added 11 international ports include nine land ports and two airports. The addition of 11 international ports further enhances the attractiveness and utility of electronic Visas,” the MHA said in a statement.

The move brings airports, seaports, land borders and rail posts under a common framework defined by the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

With the latest addition, the total number of international ports enabling entry of foreigners holding e-Visa has increased to 88, including 37 airports, 38 seaports and 13 land ports.

The Centre on Monday notified 11 additional ports including Attari on India-Pakistan border and border town of Moreh in Manipur for facilitating entry into and exit from India for the foreigners holding e-Visa, according to a statement issued by the Union home ministry.

The ministry further said that the government has “taken a number of significant initiatives over the last few years to liberalise, streamline and simplify visa regime with a view to facilitate the legitimate foreign travelers while simultaneously ramping up the technological infrastructure to enhance internal security.”

The newly added international ports are - Attari in Punjab (through road), Moreh in Manipur, Dawki in Meghalaya; Dawki, Jaigaon, Haridaspur, Gede and Ghojadanga in West Bengal, Darranga in Assam and Agartala.

Officials said the updated list of ports is part of consolidating and expanding existing entry-exit points to align with new legal provisions under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which replaced the earlier Foreigners Act last year.

“The notification brings clarity for travellers. It also helps standardise immigration facilities across different modes of entry,” a senior official said.

Notably, India provides approximately 95% e-Visas applications in less than 72 hours the ministry added.

The MHA said on Monday that the e-Visa facility is a significant step taken by the government “to liberalise and simplify the Indian Visa regime, especially the tourist visa regime”.

E-visa facility, with Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), was introduced in 2014 for nationals of 43 countries. This facility is presently available to nationals of 172 countries and is given in 17 categories like - tourism, student visa, medical visa, group visitor visa, transit, etc.