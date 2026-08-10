'Pushpa' joins PSC-JSSC aspirants' Ranchi protest, says 'Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi'

“I have come to protest in 'Pushpa style'. People told me that big actors and influencers reached Jantar Mantar to support that protest. These people are also students, we should not discriminate...”

The protester said he had adopted the character's style to draw attention to the students' demands and argued that the agitation deserved the same support as other student protests that have received attention from prominent personalities.

A man dressed as the popular film character 'Pushpa' joined the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by PSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Monday, as hundreds of students took to the streets over alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations and recruitment process.

He said the issue should receive national media attention and urged the government to address the students' demands.

"This matter should reach the national media and these students should get justice. Parents give in to their children's demands. Govt too should give in to these students' demands. Jharkhand ke students jhukenge nahi, rukenge nahi, jab tak nyay milega nahi..."

'Pushpa' refers to Pushpa Raj, the fictional character played by Allu Arjun in the Pushpa film. Known for his defiant attitude and the catchphrase "Jhukega nahi", the character has become a popular symbol of resilience and refusal to back down.

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What is happening in Jharkhand protests? Meanwhile, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato said the agitation was fundamentally being led by students seeking accountability over the alleged irregularities.

"Fundamentally, they are students. As for the opposition parties, indirect support will always be there; that happens with every government. But fundamentally, they are students; it's their agitation, and once their demands are met, they won't agitate anymore," he said.

Mahato also said he would participate in the march and later brief reporters about the issues raised by the protesters.

"I am going there (to the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march of students), I will come back and tell you what the matter is."

Mahato later left to participate in the Assembly march.

A large number of student protesters gathered near the Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi as the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch held the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march against alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process. The protesters formed a human chain before marching towards the state Assembly.

The situation escalated when protesters attempting to breach the barricading were met with water cannons deployed by the Jharkhand Police.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto also joined the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march and said the state government would have to address the students' demands.

Carrying a portrait of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, Mahto said, "Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us."