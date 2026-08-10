‘Suvendu executed it’: Abhishek Banerjee's ‘state-sponsored’ claim after Mamata's car attacked
This came a day after protests erupted over Mamata Banerjee's visit to Bizpur to meet the family of a deceased TMC worker.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday claimed that the attack on former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's car in North 24 Parganas was “state-sponsored.”
Abhishek alleged that West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari had “executed it”, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah of “backing” the attack. This came a day after protests erupted over Mamata's visit to Bizpur to meet the family of a deceased TMC worker. Mamata alleged her vehicle was attacked with stones and shoes, claiming that she “could have been killed.”
“It was a state-sponsored attack…...the Prime Minister and the Home Minister had full backing and support behind the incident; CM Suvendu Adhikari just executed it,” Abhishek claimed.
West Bengal transport minister Arjun Singh, earlier today, dismissed allegations of the BJP having any role in the attack. The minister said the party was “against” the attack, adding that those involved in the attack acted over their homes being “looted and demolished” during the TMC era. “There was no BJP program there; no one from the BJP was present,” Singh further said.
BJP state unit president Samik Bhattacharya also dismissed the allegations and condemned the incident. “Let me be clear: the BJP has absolutely no connection to the incidents where mud, stones, or slippers were thrown at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents,” ANI cited Bhattacharya as saying.
‘Attackers spotted with BJP leaders’: Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek further claimed that the alleged attackers had been “spotted with BJP leaders in multiple instances”, adding that the BJP does “not want any opposition to exist.” “They want to kill opposition leaders… They have destroyed Bengal,” the TMP MP from Diamond Harbour said.
He further said that Mamata “is also the former CM and has held several other portfolios in her long-term political career…” Abhishek accused the BJP-led state government of “not delivering” on promises made before the elections. Taking a jibe at the Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC faction, Abhishek referred to them as the “B-team of the BJP.”
On Sunday, during Mamata's visit to North 24 Parganas, some people hurled shoes, mud and stones at the TMC chief. The agitators, who also shouted slogans against Mamata, did not carry any party flag and claimed to be local residents. They said they were “angry” because Mamata had never visited that area while in power.
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