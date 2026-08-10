Hyderabad Police warn against ‘Rent a Boyfriend’ trap targeting young girls, women | What we know about the dating scam

As per police, the ‘Rent a Boyfriend’ cyber scam circulates advertisements on platforms like Instagram, Telegram, and Facebook offering services under names such as "Rent Boyfriend - Your Personal Companion".

Multiple social media apps have been flooded with advertisements on this cyber fraud which ultimately extort money from clients in the name of pre-bookings before ultimately blocking those accounts.

The police in Telangana's Hyderabad has warned citizens about a new kind of ongoing digital scam in the city called ‘Rent a Boyfriend’. The scam specifically targets young girls and women by offering them AI-generated or stolen profiles of men they can temporarily purchase as a companion.

These posters feature either AI-generated or profile pictures of attractive men from the internet offering different packages such as ₹499 for a one-hour coffee meeting, ₹1,249 for a movie date, ₹1,499 for shopping, ₹1,999 for attending events or weddings and ₹4,499 for a 10-hour package, reveals Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjana, IPS.

Offering complete privacy and security to users, the handlers ask interested users to contact them via direct message to place a booking.

Once a customer has reached out to them, these handles engage in friendly conversation with women before asking them to deposit money under the guise of booking confirmations, security deposits or advance payments. Payments are allegedly collected through digital wallets and QR codes, after which the accounts are blocked.

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Hyderabad police issues warning The fraud has been flagged by Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjana who has issued a public warning regarding this fraud.

“Feeling lonely? Want a handsome guy to have coffee with you, go to the movies with you? And that too with 50% OFF!" Sajjana wrote on his X handle. “Behind these colourful posters circulating on social media in the name of various offers lies a big cyber fraud. This is a new dating trap being set by cyber fraudsters, specifically targeting girls and young women.”

Cops have warned people against sharing personal information, phone numbers and photographs with unknown people in order to shield themselves from additional threats such as blackmail and extortion. Citizens must also refrain from setting up plans to meet strangers via online platforms.

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Despite warnings of exercising caution in online communication, any victim who falls prey to a digital scam must report it immediately through the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the national cybercrime reporting portal.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime wing has taken note of these digital advertisements and promised action against those involved.