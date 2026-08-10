Right-wing activist Mohandas arrested after alleged ‘girls enjoy rape’ remark over NEET protest

The police team collected details about his YouTube account and digital devices allegedly used to create and upload the video. Police sources told news agency PTI that Mohandas would be questioned in detail as part of the probe.

A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is investigating the case, reached Mohandas’ residence at Koovappadam near Mattancherry along with officials from the local police station, news agency PTI reported.

Right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry on Sunday in connection with remarks he allegedly made in a YouTube video about a student protest in New Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

Mohandas taken for medical examination At around 7.45 pm, Mohandas was brought out of his residence and taken to a government hospital for a medical examination. Supporters gathered outside and raised slogans in his support.

Following the medical examination, he was taken to Thiruvananthapuram.

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The case was registered after a complaint alleged that videos uploaded on Mohandas’ YouTube channel, ‘Pathrika’, were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among people.

Police alleged that the videos were uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25 with the intention of disturbing public tranquillity and creating unrest by spreading fear among those who had participated in the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

What Mohandas allegedly said in the video The case centres on remarks Mohandas allegedly made about the Delhi students’ protest over the NEET paper leak.

In the video, he allegedly said the protest “could lead to incidents of gang rape” and claimed that there would be no complaints because “those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped”.

He allegedly further said that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse. If they refused, he said he would “open fire”.

He also allegedly claimed that while some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies shifted to hospitals.

T G Mohandas not part of organisation: RSS In a statement issued by the RSS Kerala Prachar Vibhag on July 27, K B Sreekumar, Dakshin Keralam Prant Sah Karyavah, said Mohandas does not hold any post or responsibility within the organisation.

"T G Mohandas's comments on the recent protest are his personal thoughts. He is not an RSS official at any level. RSS does not agree with his views and believes that such views should be condemned in the strongest possible manner," Sreekumar said.

Questions over delay in action The LDF had initially questioned the delay in registering a case against Mohandas. After the case was registered last month, questions were also raised over why he had not been taken into custody earlier.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had said that the police would decide whether to arrest Mohandas after conducting the investigation.

Earlier on Sunday, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal was asked by reporters about the delay. He said that an FIR should be followed by an investigation and appropriate action.

“Filing an FIR means an investigation has to take place. These RSS people think that they rule this entire country and the whole world, and that they can say anything,” he said.

Venugopal also said he believed the Kerala Police was capable of acting against those responsible.

“I firmly believe that the Kerala Police is capable of controlling such people now,” he said.

BJP calls detention ‘discriminatory’ The BJP criticised the action against Mohandas, describing it as “discriminatory” and alleging that the Kerala government was using the case to divert attention from alleged shortcomings in flood relief operations and protests in coastal areas.

BJP state general secretary S Suresh said it was “highly condemnable” that Mohandas was taken into custody on a holiday.

“The remarks made by Mohandas are not welcome, but several people who have allegedly threatened to shoot Prime Minister Narendra Modi are moving freely without facing legal action under the protection of the UDF government in Kerala,” Suresh alleged.

He also claimed that several complaints had been filed with the police against such people and alleged that Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala was protecting those who had allegedly threatened the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)