Jharkhand examination irregularities: ED files case as protests enter 17th day

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money-laundering case to investigate alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations, as protests and an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi against them entered the 17th day on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities marched to the Jharkhand assembly. (PTI)

Officials said the ED may take custody of those arrested in the case and interrogate them. The federal financial crimes probe agency’s case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from the Jharkhand Police’s first information report.

On Monday, thousands of job aspirants protesting alleged irregularities marched to the Jharkhand assembly. Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike for nine days, joined the march in an ambulance. The protesters carried tricolour, placards and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders and deployed over 1,500 Rapid Action Force, Indian Reserve Battalion, police and Quick Reaction Team personnel along the four-km stretch of the march. Most Ranchi schools were closed.