WhatsApp down in India? Several users flag outage on Downdetector

Several users in India have flagged an outage on WhatsApp, says Downdetector. Users of the Meta platform state that they have been unable to send share photos, videos, stickers, GIFs and other media files. Several users in India have flagged an outage on WhatsApp, says Downdetector (Representational)

As per the outage-tracking platform, WhatsApp users began registering reports early Monday morning.

Apart from India, reports of WhatsApp not working also emerged from countries including the UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Spain and Colombia.

Several users have attempted standard troubleshooting methods to determine whether the problem was caused by their devices or internet connections.

These included restarting smartphones, switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data and reinstalling WhatsApp.

A statement from Meta is awaited.

Meta’s recent row in India Earlier this month, several WhatsApp users in India reported that their accounts had been under review for 24 hours.

As per news agency PTI, due to this, access was temporarily blocked to all features of the instant messaging platform.

Users whose accounts were affected were shown the following message on the app: "Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

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As per a spokesperson from the company stated that it was a mistake from the platform’s automated system.

"We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson told PTI.

Furthermore, Meta also found itself in trouble with the Centre over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video during the NEET protests as well as the presence of child sexual abuse material on Facebook and Instagram.