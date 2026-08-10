PM Modi lauds boxer Lovlina Borgohain for objecting to distorted Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Monday for objecting to a distorted Indian map at a restaurant in Glasgow during the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Lovlina Borgohain won a silver medal at CWG 2026. (PTI) Modi's remarks were made during a meeting with the Commonwealth champions after their return from Scotland. "Kya hua wo restaurant waale se jhagda kar rahi thi? (What happened, you were fighting with that restaurant guy?)" the prime minister asked Lovlina, who won the silver medal in the 75kg category. The Assam boxer laughed and replied, "It was a happy occasion sir, we were celebrating and I didn't like to see the distorted flag. I politely told them and they have made the changes also."

The PM, while applauding her, said it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when she was just out to celebrate her triumph. "To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time," he said.