Education minister Pralhad Joshi chairs first meeting over NTA-related concerns, aims for stronger exam systems

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who was recently given the additional portfolio of education ministry, on Sunday held his first meeting with officials on “matters concerning” the National Testing Agency (NTA) and discussed steps for stronger mechanism, streamlines processes, and better student support. The meeting was held in the office of ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, new and renewable energy. (X/@JoshiPralhad)

Recently, the testing body has faced criticism over the alleged NEET-UG exam 2026 paper leak in May and is currently facing students’ complaints about over a month delays in releasing provisional answer keys for UGC-NET June 2026 session.

The meeting was held in the office of ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, new and renewable energy.

Also Read | Pralhad Joshi gets education ministry charge as Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation accepted