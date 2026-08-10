Entry of YouTubers, other outsiders prohibited to council schools in UP's Ballia

The order reads: “It is often seen that some outsiders and YouTubers are entering government primary and upper primary schools of Ballia district unauthorisedly and taking photos and videos of the school and staff, sharing them on social media. Owing to this, the teaching-learning work in the school is getting affected and the dignity of the teacher’s post is being hurt as well as the department’s image is getting tarnished.”

The BSA issued the order to this effect on August 7 and it has now been widely shared on social media.

Ballia basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh has prohibited the entry of outsiders, including YouTubers, into all basic education council-run primary and upper primary schools of the district with immediate effect in order to ensure smooth functioning of teaching and learning activities in schools.

The government/administration has already nominated departmental and other district officials to inspect council schools, who monitor the schools from time to time, the order adds.

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“Based on the above, in order to ensure smooth functioning of teaching-learning activities in schools and to maintain the dignity of the teaching position, entry of all such outsiders into all council schools of Ballia district is prohibited with immediate effect,” it says. No outsider, YouTuber or any person associated with social media will enter parishad’s (council’s) schools and take photographs/videography without the permission of the undersigned or the competent authority, reads the order.

The missive has been sent to all headmasters/principals of the schools of Ballia district for compliance. When attempts were made to reach out to the BSA, the officer was not available for comment on the issue.