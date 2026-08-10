AAIB probing turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi Air India flight, pilot's dope test results awaited: Govt

The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun investigating the turbulence-related incident involving an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. Medical pesonnel present with an injured crew member in a wheelchair as Air India flight (AI2379) from Phuket to Delhi experienced brief in-flight turbulence. (ANI Video Grab)

“The occurrence has been classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB),” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry had earlier said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was investigating the matter.

Also read: Did pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight fail dope test? Air India says results not shared yet

AAIB takes over investigation into serious incident The government also said a psychoactive substance screening test of the pilot in command (PIC) returned a result requiring confirmatory testing. “As part of the Standard Operating Procedures , both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the PIC indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory, and the final report is awaited,” the statement said.

The Air India A320 aircraft, VT-EXO, operating flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise. The aircraft subsequently landed safely in Delhi. A few passengers and cabin crew members reported injuries during the incident. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers.

Also read: ‘Flight dropped 300 feet’: Woman recalls terrifying Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence

Two crew members remain hospitalised Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on August 6 that two crew members who suffered spinal injuries remained admitted to Fortis Hospital.

“Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the government said.

An industry expert said, “The first test that takes around three hours, says ‘non-negative’ and not positive. Then it’s sent for a more comprehensive and detailed test which takes around three days.”

Also read: Why always Air India: Misinformation takes flight as airline meets turbulence

Air India says test results not shared with it Earlier on Sunday, an Air India spokesperson said, “We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required.”

Srikant Jha, a US resident who was on board the flight, said, “My family and I found the pilot to be shabbily dressed when we saw him at the airport but that did not raise an alarm then. It was after the incident when he came out to speak to the passengers that most of us thought he was intoxicated because he walked differently and threatened us all to not shoot a video.” Jha, who was on a family trip to Phuket, has complained on the Air Sewa portal and also written to the US embassy in India.