CID probe, fast-track courts: Jharkhand govt's promises to student protesters; minister says ‘98% demands met’

After more than two weeks of protests over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state, the Jharkhand government on Sunday said it “decided to address” the protesters' demands. The state government agreed to the cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary exam, the JPSC Backlog 2023, and the JPSC Backlog 2025. Jharkhand education minister Sudivya Kumar, after a meeting with the aspirants' delegation, said the government would address irregularities (X:@ANI/ PTI) The JMM-Congress government, which has RJD and Left among allies, also extended certain promises to the protesters, including probes by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) in criminal cases, and the setting up of fast-track courts. The government had on Sunday began fresh talks with the students after three days of inconclusive meetings, with chief minister Hemant Soren assuring them that “justice will be delivered.” Education minister Sudivya Kumar, after a meeting with the aspirants' delegation, said the government would address irregularities associated with the 14th GPSC and the 2023-25 ​​backlog recruitments. What has the Jharkhand government promised? 📌'Two-pronged approach': CID, ED probe

Addressing reporters, Kumar said the government would address the irregularities, and refer cases to central agencies as and when required. The minister said the government would take a “two-pronged approach”, according to a video released by news agency ANI. He said the CID would probe criminal cases, while the financial implications and related matters would be investigated by the ED. 📌Fast-track courts to be set up Minister Kumar also said that after the investigations are initiated, fast-track courts would be set up, adding that chargesheets against the accused would be filed within 90 days of the probe's beginning.