'Pellet guns strictly for...': Ranchi police 'fully prepared' as Jharkhand students announce ‘Vidhan Sabha gherao’

“Precautionary force deployment will be carried out effectively; the Ranchi Police is fully prepared. There will be a large number of students. Instructions have been issued to all Ranchi Police personnel that if the protesters conduct themselves peacefully, no inconvenience will be done to anyone. However, if anyone attempts to resort to violence, appropriate legal action will be taken against them...” Rana told news agency ANI.

Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said precautionary force deployment would be carried out effectively as a large number of students are expected to take part in the protest.

Ranchi Police on Sunday said it was “fully prepared” to deal with the planned “Vidhan Sabha gherao” by JPSC-JSSC aspirants, while assuring that no action would be taken against protesters as long as the demonstration remained peaceful.

Police clarify pellet gun video Rana also addressed concerns over a viral video showing what appeared to be a pellet gun being carried by security personnel.

“If a pellet gun is being carried, it is strictly for emergency situations. Regarding the viral video—what is being mistaken for a pellet gun is actually a paintball gun; it fires soft, colored balls used to mark and identify troublemakers. It is not a pellet gun...” he said.

The clarification came as student aspirants prepared to march towards the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday amid their ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Also Read | All 3 JPSC members quit amid CID summons; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations

Students reject govt offer on CGL probe The police statement came after a fresh round of talks between student representatives and a Jharkhand government delegation on Sunday.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the government had agreed to consider cancelling the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, JPSC Backlog 2023 and JPSC Backlog 2025 examinations.

“This was the second round of talks with the government delegation. Regarding the specifics-specifically the 14th JPSC, JPSC Backlog 2023, and JPSC Backlog 2025 exams, the government has decided to consider cancelling all three,” he said.

Paswan said the government had also agreed to several demands linked to recruitment reforms. However, issues such as age relaxation remained unresolved.

On the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, the students had sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The government, however, proposed a judicial inquiry headed by a retired judge instead.

'Vidhan Sabha gherao will continue' Another student leader, Kunal, said the planned Assembly march would go ahead but stressed that protesters would maintain peace.

“Let me clarify that our Vidhan Sabha gherao will continue peacefully. Our demand is for a CBI inquiry; we will not compromise on that,” Kunal said.

The student groups have been protesting over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations and are seeking action against those responsible.

Three JPSC members resign Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar accepted the resignations of three members of the JPSC Commission on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Lok Bhavan.

The resignations of Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmed were accepted following a recommendation from the state government.

(With ANI inputs)