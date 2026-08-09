All 3 JPSC members quit amid CID summons; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations
The resignations of Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed were accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar.
All three members of the Jharkhand Public Service (JPSC) Commission resigned on Sunday, after over two weeks of protests over the alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.
The resignations of Ajita Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda, and Jamal Ahmed were accepted by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement.
This comes even as the government agreed to the cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary exam, the JPSC Backlog 2023, and the JPSC Backlog 2025. The state government said it would take a “two-pronged” approach to address the irregularities, and announced measures including the setting up of fast-track courts and constituting a committee to determine necessary reforms in the examinations.
What measures has the Jharkhand govt announced?
The state government, after the sixth round of talks with the student delegation on Sunday, said a CID probe would be pursued against the criminal aspects of the cases related to irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and 2023-25 backlog recruitments. Jharkhand education minister Sudivya Kumar said that for suspected financial irregularities, Enforcement Directorate would be asked to step in.
Kumar announced the setting up of fast-track courts in the cases and the filing of chargesheet within 90 days. He said a committee comprising experts from IIT-ISM, IIM and XLRI would be formed to recommend necessary reforms. Kumar added that a committee headed by a retired judge was suggested to monitor the investigations, but the proposal was rejected by the protesters. The minister said the state government could not accept the demand to cancel the CGL examination because it was being conducted under the directives and oversight of the high court an Supreme Court.
The protesters demand included cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019 and a CBI investigation into the irregularities. The students have said that they will continue with their protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday, unless a CID probe is announced. The protesters had also called for strict action against those accused in the cases, and the disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency.
Jharkhand CM Soren promises ‘justice’, Governor Gangwar urges dialogue to resolve issues
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren earlier on Sunday said the state government would ensure “justice” in the cases related to alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
“The youth will receive justice, and those responsible for the irregularities will face the severest possible punishment,” ANI news agency cited Soren as saying. He said the solution to every issue lay in dialogue, “not in the use of batons or bullets.”
Jharkhand Governor Gangwar also appealed to the protesting aspirants to resolve the issue through dialogue, saying the chief minister was “very concerned” about the students' problems.
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