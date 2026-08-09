Kerala school teacher suspended for Savarkar question amid 'freedom quiz' row
The education minister's office said the question was framed in a manner that could lead to spread of misleading and historically unsupported information.
After a political row erupted over a school quiz in Kerala, a teacher from Kumbla sub-district was held responsible for preparing the question paper and suspended amid an ongoing enquiry. The controversy broke out after a quiz question described Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar as a freedom fighter "who received the most severe punishment from the British".
The role of Guru Prasad, a teacher at AUPS Pallathadka, has come under the scanner for formulating the questions of the 'Freedom Quiz' competition held at schools in Kasaragod, Kumbla and Manjeshwaram sub-districts on August 6.
ALSO READ: 'Bid to saffronise': Question on VD Savarkar in primary level quiz triggers row in Kerala | What we know
Announcing the step taken against the teacher, general education minister N Samsudheen's office said, "Following the directions of the General Education Minister, the Director of General Education suspended Guru Prasad, a teacher at AUPS Pallathadka in Kumbla sub-district, pending an inquiry."
The office further said the question was allegedly framed in a manner that could lead to dissemination of "misleading and historically unsupported information".
Earlier, the minister directed the Director of General Education to take stringent action against those responsible. The minister’s office said the controversial quiz was not included in the official activity calendars of either the Social Science Club or the General Education Department. Neither body had authorised anyone to independently prepare the questions or conduct the competition. "The person who included the historically incorrect question holds a prejudiced view," the statement said.
ALSO READ: Kerala to roll out 'My Police Station' reform from Aug 15, SIs to head most police stations
The disputed question asked which freedom fighter received the “most severe punishment” from the British, with Vinayak Damodar Savarkar listed as the answer.
The question drew strong criticism from the CPI(M) and Left student and youth organisations, which accused the Congress-led UDF government of promoting a "sangh parivar agenda" in education.
Senior CPM leader and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the UDF government of "colluding" with the RSS to hide Savarkar's "real history" and glorify him. Vijayan accused the Centre and the RSS of "attempting to rewrite history", while raising concerns over the Centre's efforts to implement its new education policy in Kerala.
Former General education minister V Sivankutty alleged attempts at "saffronising" the state's general education sector and distorting the history of India's freedom struggle.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More