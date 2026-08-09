'Cheer 4 Bharat': PM Modi meets CWG medal winners, shares new video

Modi also shared a short video of his interaction with the athletes on Instagram, calling the meeting a special occasion and praising the sportspersons for making the country proud.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met members of the Indian contingent who won medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and congratulated them for their performances at the multi-sport event.

"Jo khelega, woh khiega. Always cheer for Bharat," the prime minister said.

During his interaction with the medallists, Modi encouraged them to continue representing the country on the global stage.

Modi spoke to the athletes individually and congratulated them on their efforts and achievements at the Games.

Sakshi Chaudhary praises PM Modi Among those who met the prime minister was boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who won gold in the women's 51kg category.

Speaking about the interaction, Sakshi said, "Our honourable PM sir has welcomed all the medallists from the Commonwealth Games and we are feeling very proud of this. We have really enjoyed meeting him, he is very humble."

India put up a strong showing at the Glasgow Games, returning with 39 medals, including 13 gold.

Indian boxers were among the standout performers at the Games, winning a record 10 medals for the country.

Sakshi was one of seven Indian boxers to claim gold at the Glasgow Games, underlining the strong performance of the country's boxing contingent.