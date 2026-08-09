‘25 marriages, fake identity’: UP BJP MLA's shocking claims about son-in-law

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Gyan Tiwari has alleged his daughter was duped into marriage by a conman who used fake identities and has allegedly married 25 women earlier. Tiwari, an MLA from Sevata, lodged a complaint in connection with the case, following which an FIR was registered, police said on Saturday, PTI news agency reported. The MLA said he had cut off all social and personal ties with the accused and his family. (Instagram/ dr.atul_bajpai)

The accused has been identified as Prakhar Trivedi, and was arrested along with his father Anuj Trivedi after the complaint was lodged at Reusa Police Station. Tiwari levelled the allegations in a video posted to social media on August 6, which he made along with his daughter.

The MLA said he had cut off all social and personal ties with the accused and his family and had brought his daughter back home, according to the PTI report. He further claimed that the marriage had resulted in a deep trauma to his family, adding that it had also affected his image as a public representative. In the social media video, Tiwari alleged that his family had been cheated, demanding strict punishment, including death penalty, for the accused.

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The Reusa police registered a case on charges of cheating against Anuj Trivedi, acting on the MLA's complaint, and initiated legal proceedings, officials said.

Accused claimed to be businessman, concealed criminal history The MLA's daughter had married the accused, Prakhar, in 2024. BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari said that before the marriage, Prakhar, a resident of Chandrawal in Mishrikh, had claimed to be a businessman in the real estate sector. The accused said he was based in Mumbai and had hidden his alleged criminal history and previous marriages from Tiwari's family.

According to the MLA's complaint, the marriage was finalised after inquiries from locals and positive feedback from people considered influential in the area, PTI reported.

However, more than a couple of years into the marriage, the complainants came across information through social media and other sources about Prakhar's alleged activities.

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The BJP MLA claimed the accused had duped several women into marriages in different states, including Maharashtra, and had defrauded them of crores of rupees by allegedly luring them into relationships. Tiwari alleged Prakhar had been involved in 25 marriages while using fake identities, according to PTI. He demanded severe punishment under the law for Prakhar if he is found guilty.