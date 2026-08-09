86-year-old on evening walk killed as car hits 4 in Kolkata township

An eyewitness said that the car shot out of the parking area and hit the pedestrians at considerable speed, the report added.

The car was allegedly being driven by a woman who runs a shop at the adjoining Downtown Mall, the Telegraph reported.

The deceased was identified as Sribas Chandra Ojha, India Today reported. He was taking his daily walk with the assistance of an attendant when the accident occurred around 6.45 pm near a parking area inside the complex.

An 86-year-old man died in the early hours of Wednesday after being hit by a car while he was out for his evening walk inside the Uniworld City residential complex in New Town, Kolkata . Three others were also injured in the accident.

The FIR lodged at Techno City police station stated that the car “was allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner and struck the deceased and the others” head-on. Police have registered a case of causing death by negligent driving and an investigation is underway.

Police have not confirmed whether the driver possessed a valid driving licence, India Today reported.

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What happened after the accident? Nilendu Chakraborty, additional chief health director of BR Singh Railway Hospital and Ojha’s son-in-law, described the moments after the accident.

“I had just returned home from the hospital when I was called downstairs. His denture had lodged in his airway. I removed it and inserted a bottle into his mouth to create an airway before we rushed him to Ohio Hospital. A CT scan revealed bleeding in the brain. We shifted him to Apollo Hospital around 11.30pm. He succumbed to his injuries there,” Chakraborty said, according to The Telegraph.

Ojha’s grandson Nilabhro Chakraborty said, “The impact threw my grandfather off his feet. Three others were also injured. We cannot describe what we are going through. I never imagined that he would go out for his evening walk and never return,” India Today reported.

An autopsy was conducted at NRS Medical College and Hospital, following which Ojha was cremated later that day.

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Three others injured Ojha’s attendant suffered a fractured shoulder and remains hospitalised, India Today reported. Another youth sustained a skull fracture and is undergoing treatment in the ICU of a private hospital in Kolkata.

The young man remains under treatment for a fractured skull, while the third injured person, a resident of a neighbouring housing complex, was given first aid and discharged.