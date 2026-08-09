96 pc Indian travellers opt to adapt, not cancel amid disruptions: Report

"Among those adapting their plans, 28 per cent would opt for an alternative destination, 19 per cent would postpone their trip and another 19 per centwould change the timing or duration," reads the report.

"As many as 96 per cent say they would rather adapt their travel plans than cancel when disruptions occur," reads the report.

The inaugural "Travel Happiness Index", based on a survey of over 10,000 travellers across 10 Asia-Pacific markets, found that travel continues to be a major source of happiness and wellbeing for Indians.

New Delhi, As many as "96 per cent" of Indian travellers are willing to adapt their travel plans rather than cancel them when disruptions occur, highlighting their resilient approach to travel, according to a new report by online travel agency Booking.com.

Similarly, as per the report, an overwhelming "99 per cent" per cent of Indian travellers associate travel with positive emotions, while "90 per cent" say having a trip to look forward to lifts their mood.

About "82 per cent" consider travel essential to their overall happiness and wellbeing, while happiness , relaxation and excitement were the top emotions associated with travel.

The study also found that Indian travellers are increasingly prioritising meaningful experiences over packed itineraries.

Around "78 per cent" prefer local food and meaningful experiences, while "68 per cent" said family trips are the most enjoyable.

Despite concerns over extreme weather and health and hygiene risks , crime , inflation and political instability , travel remains a priority.

Around "70 per cent" state they feel more confident about their ability to afford travel than before.

"Travel is increasingly becoming more than just a break from routine, it is an investment in wellbeing, relationships and personal enrichment.

"What's particularly encouraging is their resilience, rather than putting their plans on hold during uncertainty, most are choosing to adapt and make the most of their trips," Santosh Kumar, regional head, South Asia at Booking.com, said in a statement.

The research was commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among 10,136 respondents aged 21 years and above across 10 Asia-Pacific countries.

The online survey was conducted in May 2026, with 1,015 respondents from India.

PTI MG ATR

ATR

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