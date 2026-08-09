'Dialogue, not batons': Jharkhand CM warns parties against misleading youth, politicisation

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday warned political parties against allegedly misleading students protesting over recruitment examination irregularities, saying the ongoing stir should not be politicised. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (PTI) Soren said the government was committed to addressing the protesters' concerns through dialogue and transparency. He stressed that force was not the answer to the students' demands. "Dialogue, not batons, can solve problems; weapons for enemies at border," the chief minister said, promising justice to exam protesters through a transparent process, reported news agency PTI. Soren also referred to the treatment meted out to protesting youths during the Jantar Mantar agitation, saying they had faced force while raising their demands.

"All saw how youths were tortured, had to face pellet guns, baton charges, declared traitors," the Jharkhand chief minister said. The comments came as the Jharkhand government has begun fresh talks with the protesting aspirants, who have been on agitation for the 16th consecutive day. However, a prominent student faction has described the government's latest outreach as “political manoeuvring”.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during an indefinite hunger strike protesting alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (PTI)