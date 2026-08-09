Six killed as container truck rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Six persons were killed after a container truck crashed into their four wheeler in Madhya Pradesh' Dhar district on Sunday afternoon, police said. The victims were all residents of Gujarat, additional superintendent of police Parul Belapurkar said, according to PTI news agency. The truck was coming from Ujjain when it crashed into the car, killing all the six occupants. (X/ @NEWSWALApy)

The collision took place at around 1.30 pm near Panchak Vasa, nearly 4 km from Badnawar town, an official said. The truck was coming from Ujjain when it crashed into the car, killing all the six occupants travelling in the four-wheeler.

The driver of the container truck was taken into police custody, Belapurkar said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, according to the official.