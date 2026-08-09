2 Kanwariyas die in separate hit-and-run accidents in Haridwar: Police

A 45-year-old man, travelling as part of the annual Kanwar pilgrimage was killed in a road accident on Sunday morning after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Libberhedi in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, superintendent of rural police, SC Suyal said. With the number of Kanwariyas rising sharply, police and administration officials have stepped up traffic management and surveillance measures along major routes. (HT Photo/Representational)

The deceased identified as Manga Kumar was from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaut, police said, adding that the driver fled the spot after hitting the pilgrim. Further investigation is underway, police said.

In a separate incident late on Saturday night, another man travelling for Kanwar pilgrimage was killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit him near the Lord Shiva temple in Hardiwar’s Manglaur, under the jurisdiction of the Gurukul Kangri police post.

Police officers said the deceased’s identity was yet to be established. The deceased was estimated to be between 25 and 30 years old.