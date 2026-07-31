Ghaziabad, Delhi traffic police issue traffic advisories for Kanwar Yatra

In light of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi and Ghaziabad traffic police have issued advisories to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the city as thousands of Kanwariyas carrying Ganga Jal pass through. The Ghaziabad and Delhi traffic police have issues traffic advisories in light of the scheduled Kanwar Yatra. (HT Photo)

Certain routes have been prohibited or shut down as part of the regulations. Alternate routes and diversions have been provided in the advisory to reduce inconvenience for commuters beforehand.

Delhi traffic police advisory As per the advisory, certain routes in Central Delhi are most likely to be regulated due to the movement of Kanwariyas. Here is a list of road likely to be affected in the central range:

Boulevard Road- From Yudhister Setu to Barafkhana Chowk

Rani Jhansi Road- From Barafkhana Chowk to Azad Market Chowk

Veer Banda Bairagi Marg- From Azad Market Chowk to Zhakira Underpass

Rani Jhansi Flyover- From St Stephen's Hospital to R/A Idgah

Faiz Road- From R/A Idgah to R/A Bagga Commuters are instead advised to travel along suggested alternate roads like the Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road and Salimgarh By-Pass.

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Traffic diversions and additional restrictions may also be imposed as per operational requirements along the following routes:

From GPO Chowk towards Lothian Road and ISBT Kashmere Gate via Ring Road

From Barafkhana Chowk towards Rani Jhansi Flyover

From PS Civil Lines Road towards Ring Road This traffic advisory has been put into effect from July 30 to August 11.

Ghaziabad traffic police advisory Heavy goods vehicles are listed to face the following movement restrictions as part of the advisory issues by the Ghaziabad traffic police:

From Delhi (through Tikri Border, Loni Border, Mohan Nagar Border, etc.) to be completely prohibited from entering the city if their destination is Hapur, Anupshahr, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, or Moradabad. These vehicle may instead use National Highway-56 (Delhi–Meerut Greenfield Road) to Dasna and then use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to continue towards Hapur (Simbhavali).

Vehicles using the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway via the Hapur–Bulandshahr Interchange should also continue to their destinations through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Entry of vehicles from Loni Border towards Loni Town, from Satyam Medical towards Hindon Vihar and Morta Tiraha, from Gaur Green / Khoda / Kala Pathar / Sector-62 / Chhijarsi / Kanawani Pushta onto National Highway-09, from Gangnahar Pattan Kanwar Marg / Pipeline Marg towards National Highway-24 (now NH-09) and the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, and from Hapur towards Ghaziabad via the Delhi–Meerut Expressway will be completely prohibited. The movement of buses will also be regulated during this period in the following manner:

Vehicles coming from Seemapuri Border / Tulsi Niketan towards Ghaziabad and destinations beyond National Highway-56 (Delhi–Meerut Greenfield Road) shall proceed via National Highway-09, then through the Dasna Interchange, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Hapur Chungi Ramp, or alternatively via the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Interchange to reach their destinations.

All buses travelling from Anand Vihar towards Ghaziabad shall operate up to Lal Kuan only.

Movement of all buses from Siddharth Vihar towards Meerut will remain completely prohibited. These buses will be diverted via National Highway-56 (Delhi–Meerut Greenfield Road), Gangnahar Pushta, National Highway-09, and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway. Also Read I Mayor seeks closure of illegal meat shops along Kanwar routes

Movement of light goods vehicles and passenger cars along certain routes has been prohibited and will require commuters to take alternate routes.

Gangnahar Pateri Kanwar Marg / Pipeline Marg (Vehicles coming from Mohan Nagar / Meerut Tiraha / Raj Nagar Extension towards Hapur Chungi may proceed via National Highway-34)

Chaudhary Mor towards Gangnahar Pushta and Duhai Tiraha

Paltanpur (Loni) Duhai Road

From Sanjay Nagar Tiraha / Hapur Tiraha / DPSG / Rishabh Chungi / Industrial Area towards National Highway-34 (formerly NH-58)

From Siddharth Vihar towards Meerut Tiraha

Delhi-Meerut Expressway towards Meerut (exit at the Dasna Interchange, proceed via National Highway-09, and continue towards Meerut before August 5, following which entry on the expressway will be completely prohibited)

From Railway Road, Link Road, Kisan Gate, Ramprastha Road, UP Gate, Vaishali Cut, and Delhi towards Duhai Underpass

From Meerut towards Sanjay Nagar via Hindon Bridge (use New Bus Stand, Chaudhary Mor, Vijay Nagar Railway Bridge, and National Highway-09 instead)

Meerut Tiraha towards Seemapuri Border

Vehicles coming from Pilkhuwa / Duhai on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway with destinations in Ghaziabad City / Muradnagar / Modinagar may exit at Duhai Underpass and continue via National Highway-09 towards their destinations.

Vehicles proceeding from Meerut Tiraha towards Mohan Nagar / Seemapuri Border may use the lane leading towards Seemapuri Border. Operation of all types of auto rickshaws on National Highway-34 (formerly NH-58) and within the Mohan Nagar Anand Vihar shall remain completely prohibited. This traffic advisory has been put into effect from 8AM on August 5 to August 12.

In addition, movement of light vehicles and all types of two-wheelers from Chaudhary Mor, Railway Station, Chiranjiv Vihar, Hapur Tiraha, Jarsi Pushta, Goshala Phatak, and Kala Bhata towards Dudheshwar Nath Temple will remain completely prohibited.

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A green corridor will be created on the parallel carriageway where light vehicles are permitted, allowing emergency vehicles to travel along the GT Road, National Highway-09, and Duhai in case of emergency commute along the Kanwar Yatra route.

The Eastern Peripheral Expressway, National Highway-09, and the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway will instead be used for traffic diversion by police personnel who will be working across the region on 24-hour duty.

In addition, commuters have also been advised to remain patient, obey traffic regulations and coordinate with police personnel to ensure smooth movement of Kanwariyas and other commuters.