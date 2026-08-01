Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said his government would take back sites allotted by agencies such as the Bengaluru Development Authority , the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board , civic bodies and cooperative societies if allottees failed to construct houses within five years, while refunding the amount paid along with interest. Govt to take back plots if no house is built within 5 years, refund cost with interest: K'taka CM

The Chief Minister said the move was aimed at preventing vacant sites from turning into garbage dumping grounds and asserted that beneficiaries of government-allotted plots had a responsibility to build houses and maintain their properties.

"Whether it is a BDA or a Corporation site, the owner must ensure it is kept clean. Therefore, a house must be constructed within five years of obtaining the site. If it is not, either double tax will be imposed or the site will be resumed," Shivakumar told reporters after launching the "Freedom from Waste" campaign near Hebbal Junction here.

He said if plots are left vacant without constructing houses, they become dumping grounds for garbage. That is why this decision has been taken.

Asked whether the government would actually take back plots where no houses had been built, Shivakumar replied, "There is no other option. We will have to do it. We allot plots for people to build houses."

He said some allottees had failed to construct houses even after 20, 30 or 40 years.

"We will refund the money they paid, along with interest, and resume the plot. Those who obtained plots from CITB, BDA or cooperative societies have a duty to build houses. How can they leave the plots without even constructing a compound wall and allow them to become garbage dumping sites? Even if they themselves are not dumping garbage there, they are responsible for protecting their property," the Chief Minister said.

He said the government was committed to keeping Bengaluru clean and expected property owners to discharge their civic responsibility by ensuring their vacant sites did not become dumping grounds.

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