‘Felt lied to’: Man shares why Bengaluru hospital impressed him over US healthcare

A man has shared his experience of visiting hospitals in India, saying it completely changed the way he views healthcare in the United States. After spending several weeks in Bengaluru, he praised the facilities, pricing and overall patient experience, adding that he now feels "lied to" by the US healthcare system. Man highlights cost gap between Indian and US healthcare. (Instagram/@shivam.desaii)

The video was shared by Instagram user Shivam Desaii. The caption simply read, "Honestly feel lied to by US healthcare."

In the clip, he says, "I've been working with hospitals for the last few weeks here in India. We're currently in Bengaluru, and this is one of the nicest hospitals I've been to in the world. It has incredible greenery, nice architecture, thoughtful design and is very clean."

He went on to compare healthcare costs in India and the United States.

"I got a full body check-up done for ₹5,000, which is around $50. I checked with my friends in US healthcare, and they said this would cost $3,000 to $5,000. It's just a night and day difference," he said.

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He also praised the hospital's atmosphere, saying many hospitals in the US feel "very clinical" and "sterile". Speaking about waiting times, he recalled that one of his family members had once waited four hours in an emergency room in the US.

He concluded by saying, "I've got so much work and so many tests done over the last few weeks that I feel empowered to take on my thirties. If you're a foreigner or an Indian living abroad and coming to India soon, I highly recommend making this investment."

The video also showed facilities dedicated to international patients and medical tourism.

Check out the full video below: