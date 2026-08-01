Psychology graduate says she paid ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for internships, still can't land first job

A LinkedIn post by a psychology graduate has struck a chord with many professionals after she shared how, despite years of study, multiple internships and hands on training, she is still struggling to secure her first relevant job. A psychology graduate shares her job search struggle. (Unsplash)

The post was shared by Vaishnavi Sharma on LinkedIn, where she opened up about the challenges of starting a career in psychology.

She wrote, "The hardest part of building a career in psychology? Getting your first relevant job."

Vaishnavi explained that she completed a Master's in Applied Psychology with a specialisation in Clinical and Counselling Psychology after two years and four semesters of study. Alongside her coursework, she gained experience through hospitals, clinical settings, child development and rehabilitation centres, mental health organisations, volunteering, internships, workshops and professional training programmes.

She also revealed that she paid ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 for some internships because she believed practical exposure was essential to becoming a competent mental health professional.

Despite all this, she said many employers still do not consider her experience sufficient.

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"Many organisations expect fresh graduates to have one to two years of experience, even for entry level positions. But if you don't give a fresher their first opportunity, how are they supposed to gain that experience?" she wrote.

She also pointed out that many roles advertised as counselling jobs are actually focused on admissions, education counselling or sales, rather than clinical or mental health work. According to her, genuine entry level roles are limited and often offer salaries of only ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

Ending her post, she wrote, "We are not asking for everything to be handed to us. We are asking for a door to open so we can prove what we are capable of."

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