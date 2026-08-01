Gen Z student's PPT counter to BJP's 'Babur ki Virasat' post; Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, CJP come in support | Watch

A student's response to a post targeting her for dancing during the recently-concluded student protest against the NEET paper leak has gone viral. The BJP's Chhattisgarh unit had made a post on Thursday, drawing a comparison between the state's students who make people proud and the ones who “dance on Babur's heritage”. Urwashi, a popular social media personality and one of the many Gen Z students who participated in the protests against NEET paper leak, responded to a BJP clip. (Instagram/@urwashi_18) The BJP had shared a video of Gen Z protesters dancing and making a reel during a student protest against the NEET-UG paper leak and other exam irregularities. Parallely, the video featured a student receiving an award from President Droupadi Murmu. “Which mindset Gen Z will you choose?,” the BJP Chhattisgarh captioned the post.

The above post was made by BJP's Chhattisgarh unit (X)

Hours after the post, one of the students who featured in the protest reel shared by the BJP reacted and said that her content was used without her consent. The student, identified as Urwashi Palandurkar, countered the video in a light-hearted manner and admitted that she “couldn't take it seriously”. Her candour and sarcastic yet witty reply to the video earned big praise on social media, including from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gen Z student's PPT to counter BJP clip Urwashi had many notes on the caption and content of the video shared by BJP Chhattisgarh and she presented them all using a Power Point presentation. “Your caption game is very weak. Your ChatGPT is not giving you good responses,” the student began. She further said that the ‘Babur ki Virasat" jibe was not relatable, and that “divide and rule” won’t work in 2026, especially on a generation that taught Gen Z terms to Parliamentarians.She was referring to the use of phrases like “clocked it”, “FOMO”, “MIA” and “Delulu” in Parliament recently. "I scored 93% marks in both classes 10 and 12," Urwashi said, emphasising how academics and extracurriculars like dancing can go hand in hand.