Why it's tough to go digging for oil in the oceans — and why India is spending ₹84,084 crore trying to

The Union cabinet on Friday approved Samudra Manthan, a ₹84,084 crore scheme to hunt for oil and gas off India’s coast. The plan, over five years, is to acquire modern seismic data across the country’s offshore basins, drill 60 deepwater exploration wells with the government picking up half the tab, and build shared infrastructure so any discoveries can actually be produced. Samudra Manthan budgets ₹43,200 crore for 60 offshore oil wells and offers government support for drilling costs. (Reuters/Representative image) If it works, domestic output rises from about 62 million tonnes of oil-equivalent a year to 80. If it works. That “if” is doing a lot of work. India’s crude production has fallen from 36.9 million tonnes in 2015-16 to 28.7 million tonnes in 2024-25, even as import dependency has climbed to a record 88.7% in the financial year just ended.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) both name India the single largest source of new oil demand between now and 2050. And the immediate backdrop is starker still: the ongoing conflict in West Asia has repeatedly disrupted supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, forcing Indian refiners to reroute cargoes, absorb higher freight and insurance costs, and rethink an import mix in which a single geopolitical shock can move landed prices sharply. The scissors — falling supply, rising demand — explain why the cabinet had to act eventually. West Asia explains why now. Why finding oil is hard Oil does not sit in underground lakes. It occupies microscopic pore spaces inside certain kinds of rock, and for those rocks to hold commercially useful volumes, five separate things have to be true in the same place at the same time. Geologists call this a working petroleum system, a framework formalised in a 1994 memoir by Leslie Magoon and Wallace Dow that remains the industry’s canonical reference. There has to be a source rock — a sedimentary layer, typically shale, that was once rich in organic matter and has been buried deep enough and long enough for heat and pressure to cook that matter into hydrocarbons. There has to be a reservoir rock — usually sandstone or limestone, porous enough to hold oil the way a sponge holds water. There has to be a seal — an impermeable cap, often clay or salt, that stops the oil from leaking upward. There has to be a trap — a geometric quirk of the geology that concentrates the oil in one spot rather than letting it disperse. And the timing has to work: the reservoir and seal must be in place before the source rock finishes generating oil, or the oil migrates through empty rock and is lost. Miss any one of these, and there is no field. This is why exploration fails as often as it does. Rystad Energy, which tracks upstream activity globally, put the offshore wildcat success rate at just under 25% in 2020 — meaning three of every four exploratory wells came up dry. And “success” in that statistic is a low bar: it means finding hydrocarbons at all, not finding enough of them to be commercially worth developing. On the stricter test, the hit rate is lower still. The last decade has produced two spectacular exceptions, both in places nobody was drilling seriously before. Off Guyana, in a block called Stabroek that ExxonMobil began exploring in 2015, the exploration success rate has run at about 80% — Rystad’s Schreiner Parker has called it the highest in the world. The block now holds close to 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil across more than 30 discoveries, and Liza, the first field, went from discovery to first oil in under five years, a timeline ExxonMobil’s own executives describe as “nearly unheard of” in deepwater. Off Namibia, in the Orange Basin, TotalEnergies, Shell and Galp have made a cluster of major finds since 2022 — Venus, Graff, Mopane — that could add up to a new oil province. Both are the same story geologically — passive-margin basins where Cretaceous source rocks have charged deep sandstone reservoirs — in places nobody had drilled seriously before. The counter-examples matter more. Off the Falkland Islands, Rockhopper Exploration's Sea Lion field was discovered in 2010, took 14 years to reach a final investment decision, and is only now scheduled for first oil in 2028 — the geology worked, but the field's remoteness and the collapse in oil prices after 2014 made it uneconomic for over a decade. Off Ireland, roughly 200 wells drilled in half a century have yielded only about four commercial discoveries, and Barryroe Offshore Energy, which held the country’s most promising undeveloped find, wound down in 2023 after the government refused its development plan and financing collapsed. Off South Africa, TotalEnergies made two large gas-condensate finds — Brulpadda in 2019 and Luiperd in 2020 — spent more than $400 million appraising them, then walked away in 2024 because, in its own words, the discoveries “appeared to be too challenging to economically develop and monetise”. Geology, commerce, regulation: each can kill a field on its own. Also read: Shipping via Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab disrupted: Why the narrow waterway matters

The offshore oil and gas platform Eva in the distance off Huntington Beach in California. (Getty Images via AFP)