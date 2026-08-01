Roston Chase warns West Indies of complacency; he is determined to take full advantage of ‘home conditions’
West Indies look to win the series with a triumph or a draw in Port-of-Spain, having won the first game by 90 runs.
West Indies captain Roston Chase is not at all complacent ahead of the second and last Test against Pakistan starting on Sunday at Port-of-Spain. The Caribbean team won the first game this past Tuesday by 90 runs after Pakistan failed to chase down 211, thanks to Jayden Seales’ five-for.
The last few weeks have been quite fantastic for the West Indies at home. Not long ago, they also beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-game rubber. Chase wants to win another series to make it two in two. The Windies captain doesn’t want any complacency in the camp. What he says shows that the entire West Indies set-up is determined to get back where they belonged once in the longest format of the game.
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"After having the year last year [West Indies won one and lost eight], we sat down with the plan and said that this is where we want to be. And as I said, we're exactly where we want to be. We want to level up," Chase told reporters at the Queen's Park Oval.
"We want to just come into this second Test, not take anything for granted, just go through the processes that we've sat down and talked about. We want to come and execute them to the best of our ability. And look to get that second victory,” he added.
Chase’s plan is very simple: just don’t lose at home. In the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, the Caribbean team is second from bottom at 8th, only ahead of Pakistan, following their win in the first Test at Trinidad. Chase believes that if somehow they can take full advantage of the home conditions against visiting teams, that will be the first step towards becoming one of the top Test sides in the world.
"We're very blessed and very happy for the results that we've been having at home so far. But I want to make home our fortress, where we make it very difficult for teams to come to the Caribbean and beat us. Because it's our own conditions, we know them inside out, and better than the opposition. So I think we want to really make home advantage count, and we've been doing that well so far. So, as I said, we're lucky to continue in the vein of form that we've been in, and to take victory in this second game," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More