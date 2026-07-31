Jasprit Bumrah's return confirmed: India pacer clears fitness test before Sri Lanka Test series
Jasprit Bumrah sustained an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England and was forced to miss the third ODI at Lord's.
India received a major boost ahead of next month's Test series against Sri Lanka after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was cleared to play by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Friday.
Bumrah had been named in India's squad for the two-Test tour earlier this month, but his participation remained subject to fitness clearance. The fast bowler sustained an impact injury during the recent ODI series against England and was forced to miss the third ODI at Lord's.
"Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness tests mandated by the CoE. Hopefully, he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team's plans," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.
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The two-Test series will restart India's campaign in the 2027-29 World Test Championship cycle. The opening Test begins on August 15 in Galle, while the second will be played in Colombo from August 23.
India's last WTC assignment came last year when they were swept 2-0 by South Africa. Although India played a one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this month, that fixture was outside the World Test Championship.
India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings with four wins and four defeats from nine matches, giving them a points percentage (PCT) of 48.15. Sri Lanka are sixth with one win and one loss from four Tests.
With only nine matches remaining in this WTC cycle, India realistically need to win at least seven to stay firmly in contention for a place in the final. That makes a 2-0 sweep in Sri Lanka particularly important before a challenging away series against New Zealand later this year.
India's injury concerns, however, remain far from over. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have already been ruled out with hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively. Washington Sundar will miss the first Test because of a hamstring strain, while Akash Deep continues his rehabilitation after suffering stress reactions in his back.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More