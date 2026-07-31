Canada Super 60 successfully concludes Season 2 Player Draft

Canada Super 60 has successfully concluded its Season 2 Player Draft, assembling six star-studded franchise squads featuring some of the biggest names in international cricket ahead of the league's return to BC Place, Vancouver, from September 29 to October 4, 2026, according to a press release. Canada Super 60 has successfully concluded its Season 2 Player Draft, assembling six star-studded franchise squads. (AFP)

The successful completion of the draft marks a major milestone in the build-up to the second edition of Canada's premier T-10 cricket league. Following a landmark inaugural season, Canada Super 60 returns bigger than ever, bringing together world-class international stars, leading Canadian talent and an unmatched fan experience inside one of North America's most iconic sporting venues.

Season 2 will feature six city-based franchises - Vancouver Anchors, Whiterock Warriors, Brampton Blitz, Toronto Sixers, Mississauga Masters, and Montreal Royal Tigers.

The Season 2 Player Draft delivered an exceptional blend of proven international performers, explosive match-winners and Canada's brightest cricketers, producing one of the strongest collections of talent ever assembled for a cricket league in the country.

Among the marquee names confirmed ahead of the draft were Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Mustafizur Rahman, Andre Russell and Jonny Bairstow, alongside pre-signed stars Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Chris Lynn and Chris Jordan.

The draft added further international firepower through Moeen Ali, Imad Wasim, Tom Curran, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Azam Khan and Andries Gous. Canadian talent also featured prominently, with Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Nicholas Kirton, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Nadeem, Dilraj Deol and Finley Dixon amongst others.

With explosive batters, dynamic all-rounders, elite fast bowlers and match-winning performers spread across all six franchises, the draft has laid the foundation for a highly competitive Season 2 that promises to captivate cricket fans across Canada and around the world.

Returning to the iconic BC Place, Canada Super 60 will once again transform the world-renowned indoor stadium into the home of international cricket. Over six action-packed days, fans will witness elite men's and women's competitions featuring international stars, Canadian talent, live entertainment and an immersive festival atmosphere unlike any other sporting event in the country.

Yuvraj Singh, League Partner, Canada Super 60, said: "It is exciting to see so many world-class cricketers choosing to be part of Canada Super 60. The combination of internationally renowned players and emerging Canadian talent creates an outstanding platform for the sport to grow while delivering a world-class spectacle for fans. Season 2 has all the ingredients to be even bigger and better than our inaugural edition."

Kyle Coetzer, Assistant Tournament Director, Canada Super 60, said: "The successful completion of the Season 2 Men's Player Draft marks another important milestone for Canada Super 60. The calibre of talent secured by all six franchises demonstrates the league's growing international appeal and reflects players' confidence in what we are building. With further details on the women's competition to be announced, we look forward to returning to BC Place this September for an unforgettable second season, showcasing world-class men's and women's cricket on one of Canada's biggest sporting stages."

The women's teams will be announced soon, while the league schedule and additional entertainment line-ups will be released in the lead-up to the league.

Canada Super 60 Season 2 will take place from September 29 to October 4, 2026, at BC Place in Vancouver, featuring six franchises, global cricket stars, elite men's and women's competitions, and six days of world-class sport and entertainment.