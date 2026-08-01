Selfie stick in one hand, swimming: Viral video shows man heading to Ceuta

Chaos has taken hold in Ceuta following a dramatic turn of events at the border in recent days. The sudden influx of 60,000 migrants from Morocco into the Spanish territory has brought the situation into sharp focus globally. Holding the selfie stick out in front of him, the man recorded his own swim through the water. (Visuals from viral video (Photo Credit: X))

Amid the crisis, a video went viral on social media. The purported clip, captured on a selfie stick, showed a Moroccan man filming himself as he swims through open water toward Ceuta.

Holding the selfie stick out in front of him, the man recorded his own swim through the water during a major surge in border crossings into the Spanish territory.

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