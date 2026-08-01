Selfie stick in one hand, swimming: Viral video shows man heading to Ceuta
The purported clip, captured on a selfie stick, showed a Moroccan man filming himself as he swims through open water toward Ceuta.
Chaos has taken hold in Ceuta following a dramatic turn of events at the border in recent days. The sudden influx of 60,000 migrants from Morocco into the Spanish territory has brought the situation into sharp focus globally.
Amid the crisis, a video went viral on social media. The purported clip, captured on a selfie stick, showed a Moroccan man filming himself as he swims through open water toward Ceuta.
Holding the selfie stick out in front of him, the man recorded his own swim through the water during a major surge in border crossings into the Spanish territory.
Also Read | Ceuta migrant crisis latest update: Death toll rises to 57 as thousands return to Morocco
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Also Read | What to know about Ceuta, Spain's immigration policy as latest videos show massive migrant influx from Morocco
What happened in Ceuta?
Myriam Cherti, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford’s Centre on Migration, Policy and Society, said that the reason for what triggered the migrants to cross over to Ceuta remains unclear, reported AP.
Roughly 60,000 migrants entered Ceuta from Morocco on Thursday and Friday, local Spanish officials said. At least 57 died attempting the crossing either by drowning or in a stampede.
Meanwhile, around 45,000 had returned to Moroccan territory after many spent the night on the streets of Ceuta.
Also Read | A ruling, a rumour, a rush: What happened before thousands crossed into Spain’s Ceuta enclave from Morocco
Why did people cross over to Ceuta?
According to the AP report, Abdulah Buji travelled from his home in northern Morocco and joined the people trying to enter the Spanish territory.
“Spain gives you the chance to make your future, not like Morocco,” noted Buji, 21, who is studying to be a teacher.
“I am a talented boy. I just want a chance,” he added.
Speaking about his years of education, Buji told AP, "I’ve spent perhaps 14 years studying, but there’s nothing at home, and I’d have to work 12-hour shifts for a meager wage."
"That’s why I came here, but I haven’t found any opportunities here either, so I have to go back," he said.
(with inputs from AP)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More