‘Clock it’, 'waste-guna-huiya': Gen Z phrases echo in Lok Sabha as MPs hold fierce debate on anti-paper leak bill

Delulu. FOMO. MIA. Clock it. 'Waste-guna-huiya'. These popular Gen Z expressions were heard at an unlikely place on Tuesday – Parliament – as the government and Opposition held a fierce debate on the anti-paper leak bill – Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj speaks in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV) Lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as opposition leader used popular expressions to counter each others allegations and barbs pertaining to the issues of students impacted by recent paper leaks. BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, used the popular Gen-Z term, 'clock 'it' -- meaning noticing or calling something out -- in her dig against the Congress party. “Where Congress created a policy vacuum, Modi clocked it, if I may borrow the language of Gen Z, and created a solution. All the Opposition did was chase political opportunism.”

Then there was also BJP's Tejasvi Surya who said the Opposition was "delulu" for believing that youth are supporting it. "I want to tell the Opposition (that) because of this issue (NEET paper leak), the Opposition thinks that youth are with them, but there is no bigger delulu than this," he said. "Youths across the country are watching us and this debate in Parliament and wondering what will come out of this discussion. That common youth who is watching this House from home is not concerned with this "tu-tu main-main," he said. "He is not concerned about what happened in this government, what happened in the past, or who was ruling in the states. They don't care about this," he added. "The student who is preparing for the next examination, he is more concerned about who is going to fix the system for the future, and he knows this government under PM Modi's leadership is trying to fix the system once and for all for the better for his future," Surya said. He further said, “And as they say in Gen Z language, you need to fix the source code to fix the system, and that can be done with root and branch reform in our education system.”

Another NDA leader to hit out at the Opposition using Gen Z language was Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde, who mocked it for the July 20 sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. "I would like to sum up the Opposition's protest in Gen Z language. They were MIA (missing in action) for the first 37 days and did not go to Jantar Mantar. Then came FOMO (fear of missing out), so they held a protest outside the prime minister's residence. Finally, they became 'delulu' (delusional), believing the protesting students would join them, but no one did," he said.

In his praise for the youngsters for putting out their demands clearly during the protests against exam irregularities, Congress' Deepender Hooda also used a couple of phrases from Gen Z language. He said that youngsters raised the slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ and also said “waste-guna-huiya”. “The Gen Z who were chanting Shaheed Bhagat Singh's slogan of Inquilab Zindabad. And whenever you would run into them, they would say ]waste-guna-huiya' and would also demand education minister's resignation by saying ‘kuchu puchu istifa dedo, aaj humara janamdin hai’,” Hooda said. 'Waste-guna-huiya' meaning "Waste guna huiya" (or vasteguna huiya) is a viral nonsense slang and internet meme phrase that is believed to have emerged from an accidental mispronunciation of the American "Can I get a Hoo Yeah" hype-up trend. It has no literal meaning