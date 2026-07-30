PM Modi back with a selfie video, hails passage of stricter anti-paper leak bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Parliament's passage of the anti-paper leak Bill. Addressing the nation in a selfie-style video late at night, Modi said the issue of question paper leaks had plagued governments at both the Centre and the states for decades and threatened the future of students. PM Modi back with a selfie video, hails passing of stricter anti-paper leak bill (@narendramodi/X)

The PM said the government was taking successive steps to strengthen the examination system and vowed that those involved in “paper leak rackets” would face strict action.

“Saathiyo, we are continuously taking one step after another to build a reliable examination system. Whether it is the creation of passports, the creation of fast-track mechanisms, or taking into account the suggestions of the states,” he said, after the Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

He said reforms in the examination and education system had become essential across the country, with greater use of technology playing a crucial role.

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“Keeping all this in mind, it has become essential to reform the education system across all the states as well as at the Centre. Extensive use of technology has also become necessary,” he said.

Modi on ‘paper leak mafia’ The Prime Minister also warned that those involved in paper leak rackets would not escape punishment.

"And at the same time, any paper mafia, any gang involved in paper leaks, any gang that plays with the future of the country's children, will not be spared.

Strict laws are also necessary. We had taken a Bill to Parliament, and as I had promised you, over the last two days, both Houses of Parliament, the respected Members of Parliament, discussed it in detail."

Referring to the Bill's passage, Modi said both Houses of Parliament had held detailed discussions before approving the legislation.