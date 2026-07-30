Ramayana trailer decoded: From Airavat to Pushpak Vimana, 4 major mythological details you need to know

The trailer of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, finally released on July 30 during brahma muhurat and has already been creating buzz across all the platforms on the internet. Most of the discussions about the trailer revolve around the appearance of Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the menacing depiction of Ravana played by Yash, and the intense music score provided by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Ramayana trailer isn't just about Ranbir Kapoor and Yash; these hidden details deserve your attention. However, there is much more than the aforementioned in the trailer. Apart from the presence of the cast and grand visuals of the film, the makers have incorporated some mythological references that give an interesting context to the story. Here's a closer look at the mythological details in the Ramayana trailer. Airavat teases Ravana's battle

Airavat in Ramayana.

One of the significant moments in the trailer shows a giant white elephant in a grand aerial battle. And it is believed that the elephant is Airavat, the divine mount of Lord Indra. According to Hindu mythology, Airavat is the elephant that appeared during the Samudra Manthan and was made the celestial elephant of Lord Indra, king of the Devas (gods). It is mostly described as a majestic white elephant with multi-tusks/trunks and golden armour. It feels that the appearance of the elephant in the trailer is likely more than just a visual spectacle. The scene could be hinting at Ravana's conquest of Swarga Loka, one of the epic's significant chapters. It may even tease the battle in which Ravana's son Meghnad defeats Lord Indra, earning the title Indrajit (Conqueror of Indra). This also raises the stakes of the battles that we will witness in the movie. Instead of presenting Ravana as merely the king of Lanka, the trailer suggests he is a ruler whose power extends to challenging the gods themselves, underlining the scale of the conflict long before the central battle with Lord Rama begins. Pushpak Vimana gives Lanka a grand identity

Pushpak Viman in Ramayana.

One of the visual elements featured in the trailer which stands out is a gigantic flying structure flying in the sky. The structure is said to be none other than the famous Pushpak Vimana. As per Hindu mythology, the Vimana (airborne palace) was created by Vishwakarma, the celestial architect, for Lord Brahma. He then gave the Vimana as a gift to Kubera, the God of wealth and half-brother of Ravana. However, Ravana stole the Pushpak Vimana from Kubera after defeating him. In the epic, Pushpak Vimana is described as a flying palace which can fly at the speed of thought and expand to accommodate any number of people. Apart from serving as a mode of transportation in the trailer, the Pushpak Vimana also seems to represent the opulence and grandeur of Lanka. And how much Ravana boasted about his kingdom. The golden deer signals the turning point

Saurabh Sachdeva in Ramayana.

One of the key elements of this trailer that can be considered blink-and-miss includes the scene where the golden deer dashes across the dense Dandakaranya forests. While it seems like an amazing visual element at first, in truth it becomes one of the most crucial moments in the Ramayana. But, it isn't a deer that can be found in the forest but the shape-shifting demon Maricha (Saurabh Sachdeva) disguised as an enchanting Swarna Mriga. At the behest of Ravana, he takes the form of the golden deer in order to tempt Lord Rama and Lakshmana away from their ashram and leave Sita defenseless and alone. Jatayu's sacrifice

Jatayu in Ramayana.