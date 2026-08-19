IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test: Prasidh Krishna strikes before lunch as India take another big step towards victory
IND vs SL Live Score 1st Test Day 5: Ravindra Jadeja finally broke India’s long wait for a wicket, dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva after his stubborn half-century had frustrated the visitors on Day 5.
- 7 Mins agoPrasidh Krishna removes Dickwella!
- 18 Mins ago150 up for Lanka!
- 29 Mins agoJadeja breaks stand!
- 37 Mins agoIndia's plans not working!
- 48 Mins agoSonal Dinusha hits fifty!
- 57 Mins agoFIFTY for Dhananjaya de Silva!
- 1 Hr 10 Mins agoSri Lanka 113/4 in 45 overs
- 1 Hr 19 Mins ago100 up for Sri Lanka!
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoSri Lanka 96/4 in 39 overs
- 1 Hr 53 Mins agoDhananjaya hits four!
- 1 Hr 54 Mins agoAction begins on Day 5
- 9:38 AM IST, Aug 19Dhananjaya, Sonal to resume Sri Lanka's chase!
- 9:25 AM IST, Aug 19India hope weather holds up on Day 5
- 9:17 AM IST, Aug 19Manav Suthar key for India!
- 9:09 AM IST, Aug 19Pantastic Pant stretched India's lead on Day 4!
- 8:49 AM IST, Aug 19What's in store for Day 5?
IND vs SL Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja finally gave India the breakthrough they desperately needed, dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva after a stubborn half-century. Dhananjaya and Sonal Dinusha had put India under immense pressure with a solid partnership, refusing to give the visitors any easy chances. Sonal also brought up his half-century during the stand, keeping Sri Lanka’s chase on track and making India’s task increasingly difficult. The pair handled the Indian spinners well and kept the scoreboard moving, leaving India frustrated for a long period. However, Jadeja eventually ended Dhananjaya’s resistance, giving India a crucial wicket as they continue to search for a victory in Galle....Read More
IND vs SL Live Score: Prasidh Krishna removes Dickwella!
IND vs SL Live Score: Prasidh Krishna into the attack for the first time today. He went for the short balls to trouble the Lankan batters, and it worked on the last ball as he got the better of Niroshan Dickwella as he went to make room for himself, only to edge it behind the stumps to Rishabh Pant. SL 156/6 in 60 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: 150 up for Lanka!
IND vs SL Live Score: Niroshan Dickwella finds a boundary to take Sri Lanka past 150 here. Sri Lanka needs another stand here to fight back as India are going to put pressure on them, and they will hunt for more wickets. SL 151/5
IND vs SL Live Score: Jadeja breaks stand!
IND vs SL Live Score: And Ravindra Jadeja finally provides the breakthrough for India. Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva went for a sweep shot and top-edged it as Manav Suthar took an easy catch. India needed this wicket quite desperately. SL 142/5 in 55.2 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: India's plans not working!
IND vs SL Live Score: The partnership between the two is getting close to 100 and things are about to get tricky for Inda if they don't take a wicket in this session. The plans are not working, and India need to find a plan B asap to turn things around. IND 140/4
IND vs SL Live Score: Sonal Dinusha hits fifty!
IND vs SL Live Score: Sonal Dinusha hits his half-century as he smashes Kuldeep Yadav for a six to reach the mark in style. This keeps getting frustrating for India now with both batters well set in the middle. SL 138/4
IND vs SL Live Score: FIFTY for Dhananjaya de Silva!
FIFTY for Dhananjaya de Silva with a boundary. An excellent knock from the Sri Lanka captain as he is leading from the front in this tall chase. He follows it up with another boundary to put pressure on Ravindra Jadeja. SL 129/4
IND vs SL Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja hit for four!
IND vs SL Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja is proving a bit expensive here, with Dhananjaya de Silva finding another boundary off the left-arm spinner. India are yet to create a genuine chance in the opening session as Sri Lanka continue to frustrate them. SL 119/4 in 47 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 113/4 in 45 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: The runs are coming easily for Sri Lanka now, a cause for concern for India. Both batters are nearing their half-centuries. Sonal is playing the sweep shot quite comfortably. Sri Lanka need 259 runs more to win. SL 113/4 in 45 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: 100 up for Sri Lanka!
IND vs SL Live Score: 100 up for Sri Lanka with a 4byes. The partnership between the two batters is also past 50 as Sri Lanka are not backing down from the challenge here. Time to bring Manav Suthar back into the attack. SL 105/4 in 43 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 96/4 in 39 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha frustrate the Indian bowlers early on Day 5 as they are in no mood to throw their wicket away. India need to find a way to break this stand here. SL 96/4 in 39 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: Siraj from other end!
IND vs SL Live Score: Mohammed Siraj from the other end here, and he delivered a tight over with two runs coming off the over. India need early wickets to stamp their authority over the Sri Lanka batters here before rain arrives in Galle. SL 91/4 in 36 overs
IND vs SL Live Score: Dhananjaya hits four!
IND vs SL Live Score: Dhananjaya de Silva hits a boundary through point to start the day on a positive note after Sonal took a single on the first ball of the over. The positive approach will be the key for the hosts here. SL 89/4
IND vs SL Live Score: Action begins on Day 5
IND vs SL Live Score: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sonal Dinusha back in the middle to resume Sri Lanka's chase. Ravindra Jadeja has the ball in hand.
IND vs SL Live Score: Dhananjaya, Sonal to resume Sri Lanka's chase!
IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 31 at stumps, holding the innings together as the hosts chase a daunting target. Sonal Dinusha, who also impressed with a century in Sri Lanka’s first innings, was alongside him on 25. The pair will resume on Day 5 with India needing six wickets to seal victory.
IND vs SL Live Score: India hope weather holds up on Day 5
IND vs SL Live Score: India will be hoping the weather stays kind on Day 5 as they look to complete a series-opening win in Galle. The forecast offers some encouragement for now, but after rain disrupted much of the Test, there is still plenty of uncertainty. India need just six more Sri Lankan wickets to seal victory and take a 1-0 lead.
IND vs SL Live Score: Manav Suthar key for India!
IND vs SL Live Score: Manav Suthar could hold the key to India’s hopes on Day 5 after making an impact late on Day 4. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets to rattle Sri Lanka’s top order, with the pitch offering significant turn. With India needing six more wickets to seal victory, Suthar’s ability to exploit the surface could prove decisive when play resumes in Galle.
IND vs SL Live Score: Pantastic Pant stretched India's lead on Day 4!
IND vs SL Live Score: Rishabh Pant once again proved his value with a counter-attacking 66, but India were bowled out for 193 at tea in their second innings. Pant’s knock stood out not only for the runs but also for another landmark, as he became the fastest player to reach 100 sixes in Test cricket. His aggressive approach provided India with much-needed momentum during the innings.
IND vs SL Live Score: What's in store for Day 5?
IND vs SL Live Score: Day 5 will be about India's ability to finish the job. Sri Lanka will need a monumental batting effort, beginning with their overnight batters, to even contemplate chasing down 372. India, meanwhile, will look to exploit the deteriorating pitch and wrap up the contest as quickly as possible. The only thing standing between India and a win is the unpredictable weather. There are showers predicted throughout the day.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 5 of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Galle. Stay tuned for more updates!