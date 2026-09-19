Self-sufficient BCCI pays around ₹3000 crore income tax annually

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India appraised its state units of its stand on the National Sports Governance Act, stating that they have yet to be notified as a designated sport under the act. Consequently, the state units are currently mandated to conduct elections according to their existing constitution, just as the parent body - the BCCI held its AGM on Friday. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE; SPECIAL PACKAGE** In this image posted on Sept. 18, 2026, BCCI's council members and attendees during the board's 95th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters, in Mumbai. (@BCCI/X via PTI Photo) (PTI09_18_2026_000217B) (@BCCI)

“Regarding the Sports Act, our stand is very clear,” the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said. “There are a lot of things which have to be done by the concerned authority. Once those exercises are completed and once the BCCI comes under the Sports Act, a particular notification has to be issued to make it a designated sport.”

It is understood that a number of Indian Olympic sports are keen to come under the purview of the Sports Act to benefit from government funding. At its AGM, the BCCI told its members that they were paying an average of ₹3000 crore annually in income tax. Recently, the Supreme Court sought clarification from the BCCI and concerned state units regarding why the terms and conditions of service for their office bearers should not be governed by the 2025 Sports Act.