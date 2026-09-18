‘15 days to go’: BCCI secretary opens up on Ajit Agarkar's future as suspense grows over the role
BCCI secretary says Ajit Agarkar still has 15 days left in his tenure, with the Board expected to decide soon whether he continues as chief selector.
Ajit Agarkar’s immediate future as India’s chief selector remains unresolved, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia indicating that the Board intends to use the remaining period of his tenure before making a final decision. The uncertainty around Agarkar’s position continued after the BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, where the General Body authorised the office-bearers to decide matters concerning the selection committees rather than arriving at an immediate decision on the incumbent chairman.
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had confirmed the development after the AGM, saying: “Arun Singh Dhumal, Majumdar retain IPL governing council posts; AGM authorises office-bearers to take a decision on the selectors. Saikia has now offered a clearer indication of the timeline in which that decision could arrive. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the BCCI secretary pointed out that Agarkar’s existing tenure had not yet run its course and said the Board would make its call shortly, “ There are still 15 days to go for the Chief selector's tenure. We will take a decision soon.”
Agarkar’s future still open after BCCI AGM
The remark leaves both possibilities - an extension for Agarkar or a change at the top of the senior men’s selection committee - open for the moment. More significantly, it makes clear that Friday’s AGM did not amount to a decision on his continuation, despite the subject being one of the prominent administrative questions surrounding the meeting.
Ajit Agarkar has headed the senior men’s selection committee since July 2023 and has overseen the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The selection panel has also presided over significant transitions across formats, with several senior players either retiring from particular formats or seeing their roles evolve.’
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His tenure, however, is approaching its contractual end, leaving the BCCI with a decision over whether to continue with the existing selection structure or begin the process of appointing a new chairman. The Board had offered no indication of an imminent extension earlier this month, either. Asked about Agarkar’s tenure following a BCCI meeting on September 3, Saikia had said, “There was no such discussion in today’s meeting.”
Friday’s developments have moved the matter forward without settling it. The General Body has now formally placed the decision in the hands of the BCCI office-bearers, while Saikia’s latest comments suggest there is no urgency within the Board to announce a call before the remaining days of Agarkar’s tenure have played out. For now, therefore, Agarkar continues as chairman of the seniuro selection committee, but the question of whether he will remain in the post beyond his present term is likely to be answered shortly.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More