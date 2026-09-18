The great Indian waiting list: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi joins the queue as coach Gambhir tightens the screws
As for becoming a regular, it's not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's time yet, but he's not too far away either.
“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his chances.” Pat came Gautam Gambhir’s reply when he was asked why the 15-year-old didn’t take the field even once during the Afghanistan T20Is. It was the perfect set-up, against a team like Afghanistan. After his matches against England and a series in which he blew hot and cold in Zimbabwe, giving Sooryavanshi the freedom to swing his bat on Indian soil would have been ideal. But that’s not how simple it is. Many before Sooryavanshi have experienced it. Many after him will too. As rare a talent as he is, as capable as he is of setting records, and as weak an opponent as he is facing, Sooryavanshi too shall have to wait in line.
The in-form Sanju Samson is Sooryavanshi’s direct competition. Never mind his occasional failures. What Samson did for India at the 2026 T20 World Cup will forever be etched in the country’s cricketing folklore, and even though he was left out for three T20Is in England, Gambhir described it as the ‘toughest decision’ of his coaching career. Understandably so. How do you leave out someone who was named Player of the Tournament at an ICC extravaganza?
Also Read: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to wait,’ Gautam Gambhir makes no guarantees after 15-year-old misses Afghanistan T20Is
But at the same time, only Sooryavanshi could have taken up Samson’s place. After the sensational IPL 2026 he produced, becoming the youngest player to win the Orange Cap, he made himself, as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar pointed out, undroppable. However, the three innings Sooryavanshi batted in the UK proved to be an eye-opener. After all, he still is raw for international cricket. He’s tasted great success for India Under-19, but every time the ball has done a little something, the same flair has gone missing. At the Under-19 World Cup, before bludgeoning 175 in the final, Sooryavanshi’s scores read 72, 40, 52, 30, 68. All explosive starts but none was a difference-maker. In June in Sri Lanka, Sooryavanshi huffed and puffed his way to 117 runs in the first four matches before razing through Sri Lanka A with a match-winning 94.
Sooryavanshi’s learning curve in England may not be a red flag, but those three outings were enough to prove that the prodigy isn’t unbeatable. There’s no way he would be at that age with a level of experience such as his. Against Zimbabwe, more than Sooryavanshi’s half-centuries, the fact that he added layers like patience to his batting was the bigger takeaway. But that’s not convincing enough for him to pip Samson just yet. And the reason goes deeper than just these two series.
From ambiguity to transparency
Not too long ago, Indian cricketers had to deal with a lack of clarity from the coach and captain. This was particularly evident during the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, when roles and combinations were frequently shuffled. Yuvraj Singh went on record saying that neither the coach nor the captain communicated with him about his place and future in the Indian team, and that it was MS Dhoni who eventually provided him transparency on the team management’s plans. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, went five years without playing a Test after taking a five-wicket haul in Sydney. Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal were moved in and out of the side. Ambati Rayudu perhaps suffered the worst, suffering a shock World Cup omission despite being backed by Kohli as India’s No. 4 for much of the build-up.
Also Read: Ishan Kishan No.1, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi going to be ‘best-ever’ T20 batter, says New Zealand’s Finn Allen
That culture changed drastically when Rahul Dravid took over and made no fuss about openly telling Wriddhiman Saha about his fate, while also addressing it with the media. It was a fresh change from the ambiguity of the past. The buck didn’t stop with Saha. Strict but necessary decisions were taken throughout Dravid’s tenure. A month after scoring a record-breaking double century, Ishan was dropped for the first ODI against Sri Lanka to give the returning Shubman Gill a run in the lead-up to the World Cup. A pecking order was in place that was religiously followed.
From the current set-up, Sooryavanshi isn’t the only one waiting. Look no further than Yashasvi Jaiswal. Twice, he has been left out of the Playing XI after scoring a century to accommodate the more established Rohit Sharma. Sarfaraz Khan, more than two years after his Test debut, finally got a game, but only after the injured Sai Sudharsan was ruled out. So while Sooryavanshi might have to wait, he can find solace in the fact that players with more experience than him are behind him in the queue, and that whenever Samson or Abhishek are unavailable, he is next.
At 31, Samson may be no spring chicken, but he certainly isn’t at a stage where he has more matches behind than in front of him. India’s next big year in T20 internationals is 2028, when they have a World title to defend and an Olympic gold medal to win. Sooryavanshi is still young and has his whole career in front of him. It’s absolutely fine if he isn’t rushed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More